Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch)





Large Pinetree forests still remain in parts of Table Mountain National Park.

These forests burn rapidly.

Firebreaks are vital.

Protea flowers in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, South Africa. © Jeremy Richards/123rf

RELATED: Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts

Lester Kiewit interviewed Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Viljoen explained why fynbos is not a great for option a firebreak.

The Knysna fires, said Viljoen, proved just how fire-retardant indigenous forests of hardwood can be.

She also has planting advice for people living in fire-prone areas.

RELATED: Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze

Firebreaks are key… Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Fynbos is not the best choice. It needs a burn. It builds up fuel load in order to burn. The best solution to prevent fires would be to plant indigenous hardwood forest trees… In the Knysna fires, wherever the pines and the gums and the veld burnt and came across the outskirt of an indigenous forest, it actually burned out… Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

If it’s clogged, it doesn’t serve its purpose… The width can be variable… Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

If you want to help… plant indigenous hardwood trees and plants that are common to the area… They slow a fire… Alien, invasive plants burn hotter and faster, and they explode… as gas would… Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

RELATED: [VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks

Listen to the interview in the audio below.