Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch)
Large Pinetree forests still remain in parts of Table Mountain National Park.
These forests burn rapidly.
Firebreaks are vital.
RELATED: Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts
Lester Kiewit interviewed Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.
Viljoen explained why fynbos is not a great for option a firebreak.
The Knysna fires, said Viljoen, proved just how fire-retardant indigenous forests of hardwood can be.
She also has planting advice for people living in fire-prone areas.
RELATED: Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze
Firebreaks are key…Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Fynbos is not the best choice. It needs a burn. It builds up fuel load in order to burn. The best solution to prevent fires would be to plant indigenous hardwood forest trees… In the Knysna fires, wherever the pines and the gums and the veld burnt and came across the outskirt of an indigenous forest, it actually burned out…Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
If it’s clogged, it doesn’t serve its purpose… The width can be variable…Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
If you want to help… plant indigenous hardwood trees and plants that are common to the area… They slow a fire… Alien, invasive plants burn hotter and faster, and they explode… as gas would…Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
RELATED: [VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_16347003_protea-flowers-in-kirstenbosch-national-botanical-gardens-in-cape-town-south-africa.html
More from Local
'SANParks and City have paid scant attention to dire risk of mountain dwellers'
Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says more than 100 homeless people have taken refuge on the slopes of Table Mountain.Read More
[VIDEO] Capetonian trail runner outrunning the fire on Sunday speaks
Trailrunner Lisette Lombard's video was shared widely on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to her about her experience.Read More
'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year
UCT SRC member Matthew Field says the student community is traumatised after having to evacuate campus and res amid the ongoing fire.Read More
Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes
Director at Centre for Curating the Archive says she hopes the basement and middle floor of the African Studies Library were saved.Read More
'By 18h00 last night 50% of fire had been contained' - Rey Thakhuli, SANParks
He says they will investigate if a second fire reported at about 9pm just below Phillip Kgosana Drive was connected to the first.Read More
We saw the guys starting fires last night. It's so infuriating: Melanie Verwoerd
Well-known political analyst and Cape Town resident Melanie Verwoerd says she witnessed a group of people starting one of the fires above De Waal Drive on Sunday night.Read More
Forensic expert David Klatzow not convinced vagrant behind Table Mountain blaze
Forensic investigator David Klatzow says UCT officials and SANParks management must be taken to task in a formal fire investigation.Read More
Medicines regulator urges govt to lift pause on Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says the pause on the J&j implementation study should be lifted with certain conditions.Read More
Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts
Please find the drop-off points for food and drinks for the firefighters as well as info on how to assist the evacuated UCT students.Read More
How Gift of the Givers helped UCT move and feed 4000 students
Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explains how they stepped up when UCT asked for assistance during Cape Town mountain fires.Read More