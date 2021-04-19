'We just don't know how things will change' - Vredehoek resident who stayed put





Some Vredehoek residents in the city bowl evacuated their homes in the early hours of Monday morning as strong winds fanned runaway veldfires along Table Mountain.

Lance Bowers says he's become accustomed to the wildfires over the years and chose not to panic this morning.

He says the local neighborhood watch forum has kept residents updated on the latest information.

According to Bowers, the smoke has subsided since this morning.

"We're hoping that the wind subsides a little bit. Hopefully, by then the helicopters can come in and help out'

LATEST: 'Cape Town fire has been contained'

At four o clock this morning I could see the red glow behind where we stay... You could see people starting to move around, we started getting messages and sirens were going off. Lance Bowers, Vredehoek resident

The big challenge at the moment was the smoke and the wind, that the reason why most people moved out. Lance Bowers, Vredehoek resident

For us, it's definitely improved from a smoke perspective... The wind is still quite heavy...our biggest worry is for the evening and the nighttime. We just don't know how things will change. Lance Bowers, Vredehoek resident

Listen to him recount his experience: