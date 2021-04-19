'Cape Town fire has been contained'





The Cape Town fire is largely under control, thanks to the more than 250 firefighters deployed to battle the blaze.

The wind is still pumping, and the possibility of flareups remain.

Image credit: Charl Steenkamp and NCC Environmental Services.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man.

Various residents contacted emergency services, saying three men were moving through the bushes and starting fires, according to JP Smith (Mayco Member for Safety and Security).

"A resident from the area found an individual standing next to a fire,” said Smith.

“Law enforcement officers arrived on the scene and assisted in arresting that individual.

"He is currently in custody and a case of arson has been opened."

The fire started at Table Mountain on Sunday morning and caused massive damage to property.

John Maytham interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Lizell Persens.

The City of Cape Town has confirmed… the fire has been contained… Lizell Persens, reporter - Eyewitness News

It is contained... but if anything changes they will deploy resources... Lizell Persens, reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the interview in the audio below.