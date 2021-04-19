'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'
If you have insurance worth its salt, you are “definitely” covered for fire, says Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Christelle Colman.
You need not move your car out of harm’s way, she says.
If authorities failed to take care of the firebreaks, or it was negligent in some other way, that’ none of your concern; your cover remains intact.
If a fire rages in your area; forget about all your stuff, and run, implores Colman.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Colman about what people should do if they get caught in a fire.
As insurers, a day like today is extremely important to us… The Great Fire of London was the start of the insurance industry…Christelle Colman, spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
You can only be responsible for your own property…Christelle Colman, spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
I have to state this categorically… if the city wasn’t taking care of the growth on the mountain – your claim will be paid… You are definitely covered for fire…Christelle Colman, spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
If you have an insurance policy, you have fire insurance…Christelle Colman, spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
Take your pets, take your children, and leave! … Don’t try and take things; you can replace them, not your life… Nothing is worth saving if it puts your life at risk… When the evacuation calls come; just go! …Christelle Colman, spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
Your car is covered… You don’t have to move your car… Your family’s safety is what you should be worried about if you have a decent insurance policy in place.Christelle Colman, spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below
