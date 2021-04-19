Descendant of Mostert’s Mill family devastated after blaze destroys landmark





The 82-year-old says his family is devastated by the news that the historic mill was gutted by the Table Mountain fires.

He says he hopes that the mill will be able to rise from the ashes once again. It had recently been restored.

Myself and my whole family are devastated. We never thought that anything like that would ever happen. Andre Mostert

The millwright was brought out from Holland and was actually the same firm that restored it the first time. Andre Mostert

It's devastating. Andre Mostert

I can remember as a youngster visting my grandparents at the mill. My brother and I - we're both 82 - were actually christened at the mill. Andre Mostert

The Cape Town Heritage Trust says it will provide its support in the restoration of the iconic Cape Town heritage site.

"It can be restored with goodwill and funds and we are offering our help specifically in that regard", says Laura Robinson who is the consultant for the trust.

Robinson says the wildfires have destroyed the cultural landscape around Rhodes Memorial, its tea garden and restaurant.

At the same time, UCT officials are still assessing the extent of the damages on campus, including where priceless archival material was housed at the university's Jagger Library.

RELATED: Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes

It's been an appealing 24 hours for all Capetonians, but for us who in the heritage sector and who love and value these wonderful buildings and their collections, it's devastating. Laura Robinson, Consultant - Cape Town Heritage Trust

Most things that are physical in nature can be restored, given the will and of course the money. Laura Robinson, Consultant - Cape Town Heritage Trust

Meanwhile, the management of UCT's Irma Stern Museum has thanked firefighters for helping to contain the fire which almost reached the institution's doors on Sunday.

It came close... The fire was on the opposite side of the street to the museum... It could have been very bad. Nadja Daehnke, Director - Irma Stern Museum

Listen to Andre Mostert chat to Pippa Hudson:

Listen to Laura Robinson chat to Pippa Hudson:

Listen to Nadja Daehnke chat to John Maytham: