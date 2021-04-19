Fire is under control but 'definitely still burning'
The Cape Town fire is largely under control.
It is, however, still burning, says JP Smith (Mayco member for Safety and Security).
There are spots of fire over large areas with the back of Vredehoek of particular concern.
Smith confirmed reports that the man in custody for starting a fire, or perhaps two, is homeless.
John Maytham interviewed Smith.
It’s definitely still burning. The biggest risk at the moment is at the back of Vredehoek… Every now and again… embers become airborne… spotting fires all over the place, which is in fact what happened at UCT…JP Smith, City of Cape Town
In some parts, the fire has burned back onto itself, so there’s not a lot of fuel left… In other areas, it’s burning into new fuel… This is also what happened at UCT… Spotting happened… starting small fires…JP Smith, City of Cape Town
That person [man taken into custody] is homeless… he sleeps in the bush… Was it a cooking fire? Was it an accidental fire that got away from him? … Almost all the fires in the last few years in that area have been related to the actions of homeless people making fires for cooking…JP Smith, City of Cape Town
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
