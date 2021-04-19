Streaming issues? Report here
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam

19 April 2021 6:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
National Treasury
Tito Mboweni
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Scam
Tokyo Sexwale
Ismail Momoniat
scamwatch
Heritage Fund

"Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.

Billions of rands meant for the “Heritage Fund” has been looted, claims former Gauteng Premier Tokyo Sexwale.

He says the matter has been raised with Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and the ANC top six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Reserve Bank and National Treasury said they have no record of the existence of the fund and conclude that the fund was a scam.

Tokyo Sexwale. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director-General at National Treasury.

… there’s no such money… We’ve had a bit of correspondence with Mr Sexwale… Given the size of the amount – it’s a trillion rand, almost the size of our national budget… This thing can’t be done quietly…

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director-General - National Treasury

Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds… People don’t give up; people are convinced there’s money… No evidence is provided… Frankly, these are scams… There’s no money to steal…

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director-General - National Treasury

The only way get funds is through taxes or borrowing… You’re not going to find people who are going to give us trillions for mahala… There’s no Father Christmas…

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director-General - National Treasury

RELATED: Reserve Bank - Tokyo Sexwale's claims of donor fun theft point to a common scam

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




