'UCT students could return to res - except Smuts and Fuller - within 72 hours'
Mop-up operations are underway at UCT after a wildfire destroyed several buildings on the university's upper campus on Sunday.
The fire, which is believed to have started on the slopes of Devil's Peak, quickly spread to Rhodes Memorial before rapidly reaching UCT’s upper campus in Rondebosch.
RELATED: Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes
The UCT VC explains that officials will have to assess the extent of the damage and the risks of smoke inhalation before allowing students to return to residences.
Residences that weren't directly struck by the fire will most likely reopen first, Prof Phakeng tells CapeTalk.
Phakeng says university officials are working to find longer-term accommodation for at least 400 students who were staying at Smuts Hall and Fuller Hall on the upper campus, which have been severely damaged by the fire.
RELATED: 'UCT students are traumatised' - SRC member says fire compounds stressful year
Hundreds of UCT students were evacuated on Sunday and many of them were accomodated by local hotels.
All UCT academic activities have been suspended for Monday and Tuesday, and the Rondebosch campus remains closed to all but emergency services.
I wouldn't say 48 hours, maybe 72 hours [students should be able to return]... and it will be all the students expect for the ones in Fuller and Smuts.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
I think we will need more time for the ones in Fuller and Smuts.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
To get the students to be able to go back into the residences, it's not just the cleaning. it's the smoke that we have to deal with otherwise students will inhale the smoke which could be harmful to them.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
The residences that were further from the smoke might be the first to be ready and the ones that had more smoke will take a bit of time.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
I think Fuller will take months.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
One of the buildings gutted by the runaway fire was the Jagger Reading Room, which forms part of the university’s Special Collections Library.
Prof Phakeng says the HW Pearson Building, home of the Botany Department, was also badly destroyed.
RELATED: Descendant of Mostert’s Mill family devastated after blaze destroys landmark
People have kept their research stuff in there. Some people have lost their data... Colleagues have lost valuable work that they've kept in there [at the HW Pearson Building].Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
We don't know how we'll recover [from archival material lost at the Jagger Library]. The Jagger Library has suffered the most damage in this fire. I don't know how we'll get that African Studies collection.Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
