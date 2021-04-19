Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
An outbreak of bird flu (H5 Avian Influenza) at a chicken farm in Gauteng’s East Rand is potentially a threat to the entire industry.
This particular outbreak is caused by a highly contagious variant of the avian influenza virus.
It is believed to be contained to one farm where all the chickens have been slaughtered as a precaution.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Colin Steenhuisen, interim General Manager at the South African Poultry Association (SAPA).
It’s easily transmissible… This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza…Colin Steenhuisen, interim General Manager - South African Poultry Association
At this stage, we are sure it’s contained to one farm… All the hens have been culled… They will be buried and composted on the farm… The virus security on farms is stringent…Colin Steenhuisen, interim General Manager - South African Poultry Association
Wild birds are carriers… troubling us from time to time… In 2017… we lost 20% of the national flock – 4.7 million birds… We hope and pray this does not spread further…Colin Steenhuisen, interim General Manager - South African Poultry Association
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
