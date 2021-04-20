New lighting regulations to phase out fluorescent light bulbs in SA
The South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) says the new specifications are aimed at improving the safety, performance and energy efficiency of lightbulbs approved for use in SA.
The institute's project manager Ashanti Mogosetsi says the plan is to phase out inefficient and environmentally harmful lighting products such as compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs).
South Africans have until 30 April 2021 to comment on the recently gazetted specifications which could change the country's lighting standards.
If the legislation goes through as planned, then fluorescent bulbs may no longer be allowed to be sold.
Fluorescent light bulbs were once introduced into the market as energy-saving light bulbs in the early 2000s.
"CFLs were the way to go because there was no better alternative", Mogosetsi tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.
The aim is to move towards more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly LED lights, she explains.
The only problem with fluorescent light [bulbs] is their components - they're predominantly made of metal, glass, and mercury. Mercury is a concern from an environmental point of view.Ashanti Mogosetsi, Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme - Sanedi
Although the regulation itself is not about phasing out environmentally harmful technology, we do see that there is an advantage in moving towards a more energy-efficient solution that's also not containing hazardous material..Ashanti Mogosetsi, Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme - Sanedi
We're looking at a lighting product that is more energy-efficient than your halogen and incandescent [lights]. However, it does require professional hazardous waste disposal units to come into the picture to deal with the mercury.Ashanti Mogosetsi, Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme - Sanedi
Compared to fluorescent lighting which has a durability of 5 years, LEDs are able to do 10 years and they're not made of the same hazardous material. LEDs consist of plastic, illuminum, and electronics - and those can all be recycled or e-cycled.Ashanti Mogosetsi, Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme - Sanedi
The regulation that we are talking about is looking at general service lamps as a whole. We are looking at your older technologies which can include compact fluorescent lighting, halogen lights, and any other types of lights that may not be as sufficient as the newer lighting technologies that we have today.Ashanti Mogosetsi, Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme - Sanedi
As we import many of our products, it's important to keep up with standards and regulations that will protect South Africans from having products that are being dumped in SA by countries that have advanced in their regulatory framework around lighting technology.Ashanti Mogosetsi, Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme - Sanedi
This is a very important move in the industry to try and move forward along with other countries that we trade with when it comes to lighting products.Ashanti Mogosetsi, Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme - Sanedi
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132376093_on-a-light-background-a-small-energy-saving-lamp-the-concept-of-energy-saving-the-view-from-the-top-.html?vti=nsk8yb8f2evtgflmod-1-41
