Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty
Hill-Lewis has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of DA mayoral candidate ahead of the 2021 municipal elections later this year.
The DA MP and finance spokesperson has been serving as a member of Parliament since 2011. Before that, he was involved in student politics at UCT.
Hill-Lewis is going up against incumbent mayor Dan Plato and DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who was recently suspended as Western Cape Transport MEC over a CV qualifications scandal.
It's unclear whether Madikizela will continue to run for the mayoral candidate position.
Meanwhile, Hill-Lewis says he's preparing to make his case for a " fresh, galvanising vision for Cape Town" when he meets with the DA's selection panel once the interview process resumes.
The party had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews last week after a disagreement over who serves on the selection panel.
Some political analysts predict that the DA may comfortably retain the Cape metro in the local government elections, almost guaranteeing the mayoral chain for the party's chosen candidate.
Hill-Lewis says meaningful service delivery, economic growth, and improving the lives of Cape Town's poor are at the top of his agenda.
I'm running for mayor because I believe very deeply that Cape Town can be so much more than what it is at the moment; more hopeful, inspiring, optimistic, and prosperous so that we can lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of dignity.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and mayoral candidate
The reason I'm in politics is to make a serious dent on poverty. I'm not saying we're going to beat it in my lifetime, but... if we are not improving the lives of the poorest people and giving them more opportunity and dignity, then what's the point?Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and mayoral candidate
The incumbent [Dan Plato] has the huge benefit of incumbency. So, I think it's going to be very close.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and mayoral candidate
I'm still in it... and still want to win... This is a very tight race.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and mayoral candidate
There have been one or two nasty elements [in the candidacy race], but I have just been focused on trying to making... the case for a fresh, galvanising vision for Cape Town.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and mayoral candidate
Listen to Geordin Hill-Lewis on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
