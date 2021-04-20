Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter





On yesterday's show, Alderman JP Smith told CapeTalk that one person was taken in by South African police after he was apprehended by a resident who saw a small group of men acting suspiciously on Sunday evening.

CapeTalk breakfast made contact with the man who gave chase and caught one of the men, before handing him over to security guards and then to law enforcement officials.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Devil's Peak estate resident Yazeed Evans, about his decision to remain behind and to fight the approaching fires. He was also responsible for apprehending a suspect on Sunday evening when fires were seen on Devil's Peak.

I was having dinner with my family on our deck where we can look out towards this beautiful, what was a beautiful part of the fynbos and mountain. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

Evans says they saw the events unfolding as someone tried to light fires.

We saw them light some fires. We saw three silhouettes behind the fires that they were lighting. They lit second fire and were on their way to light a third fire. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

Evans says he decided to go after them.

I decided to grab the two German Shepherds that we have, they are fully trained and I thought I would make use of them, and my eldest son and I just sprinted up towards the walking trail where we walk frequently. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

He says it is about a kilometre sprint.

We just tried to stop that person from lighting any more fires. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

He describes how he spent a good deal of time communicating with the person standing right in front of the fires.

I had my torch on him. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

His other son had gone for help and brought a security officer to the scene whereupon the man was apprehended.

But during that time I had to make sure that I was talking to him and communicating with him. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

It was a bit traumatic for me as well...confronting someone like that. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

Evans says he understands that people often have no choice but to live rough and he is sensitive to the need to make fires for cooking. He said he spoke to the man telling him not to light another fire.

He wasn't fully coherent at eh time either so it was a fairly difficult convo to have with someone to pacify them and calm them down and get a grip on the situation. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

The fire came right down to Yazeed Evans home. Watch his video below:

Me and my son were fighting the fire on Monday morning, a 3-metre wall of fire came pretty well over our heads. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

But we are lucky compared to other people. our house did not burn down. Yazeed Evans, Devil's Peak resident

Devil's Peak resident Greg sent this video showing how close the fire burn got to his house.

Listen to the interview with Devil's Peak resident Yazeed Evans in the audio below: