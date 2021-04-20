Post Office will be efficient and no drain on taxpayers in 3 years 'or so' - CEO
The SA Post Office (Sapo) is bankrupt.
It incurred losses of more than R1.7 billion in the 2019/2020 financial year.
Sapo’s liabilities exceeded its assets by R1.5 billion.
Some branches, unable to pay rent, is closing, and mail is not being delivered.
Recently appointed Post Office CEO Nomkhita Mona has her work cut out for her.
Post itself is dying out and Sapo faces increasing competition from couriers.
Is any post office still relevant, and can Sapo survive without taxpayers bailing it out?
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Monda.
… Postal services for the country that is efficient, that works, that delivers, that is able to reach far and wide into the length and breadth of this country… In the next three years or so, that’s what we will achieve.Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
It needs to be viable on its own, without relying heavily on the national fiscus... Currently, the basics are not in place…Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
We’d like to bring back that obsession [with customer service] … and bring in new revenue streams. We cannot rely on mail revenue…Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
We still have a large workforce… our expenses are much higher than the revenue we generate… There are opportunities that postal services can go for… couriers services, e-commerce, digitisation… We need to look at how and where we spend our money… That means cutting costs, and ensuring what’s due is collected…Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
[Mailing of] High-value items… should by right belong to us.Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
There is no chance of us making money in rural areas…Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
The Postbank is solid… There is no need for panic… There’s money in the bank…Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
"It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza."Read More
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'
Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam
"Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'
"You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!"Read More
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021
The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years
The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels
“From those projects, we’ll see whether green hydrogen is feasible,” says environmental lawyer Margo-Ann Werner.Read More