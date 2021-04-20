Post Office will be efficient and no drain on taxpayers in 3 years 'or so' - CEO





The SA Post Office (Sapo) is bankrupt.

It incurred losses of more than R1.7 billion in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Sapo’s liabilities exceeded its assets by R1.5 billion.

Some branches, unable to pay rent, is closing, and mail is not being delivered.

Recently appointed Post Office CEO Nomkhita Mona has her work cut out for her.

Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Post itself is dying out and Sapo faces increasing competition from couriers.

Is any post office still relevant, and can Sapo survive without taxpayers bailing it out?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Monda.

… Postal services for the country that is efficient, that works, that delivers, that is able to reach far and wide into the length and breadth of this country… In the next three years or so, that’s what we will achieve. Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

It needs to be viable on its own, without relying heavily on the national fiscus... Currently, the basics are not in place… Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

We’d like to bring back that obsession [with customer service] … and bring in new revenue streams. We cannot rely on mail revenue… Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

We still have a large workforce… our expenses are much higher than the revenue we generate… There are opportunities that postal services can go for… couriers services, e-commerce, digitisation… We need to look at how and where we spend our money… That means cutting costs, and ensuring what’s due is collected… Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

[Mailing of] High-value items… should by right belong to us. Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

There is no chance of us making money in rural areas… Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

The Postbank is solid… There is no need for panic… There’s money in the bank… Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

Listen to the interview in the audio below.