Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert
School pupils attending school one week on and one week on is simply not working, says Dr Felicity Coughlan.
For schools that can accommodate social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols there may be a false sense, that except for the inconveniences of screening, masks, and sanitation, education is returning to normal.
According to Dr Felicity Coughlan, director of the Independent Institute of Education, nothing could be further from the truth. The learning conditions all children currently face are not optimal for the confidence and calm needed to learn effectively.
Africa Melane talks to Felicity Coughlan about the challenges faced in delivering the curriculum to learners using the rotational learning system introduced due to Covid-19 pandemic.
It completely undermines the process and the cumulative day-to-day reinforcement for basic things like maths and reading.Felicity Coughlan, Director - Independent Institute of Education
She says she has come to realise many people do not even know children are not at school every day.
One of the first problems that we have got is the inequalities in the country, from a crack, have turned into a chasm.Felicity Coughlan, Director - Independent Institute of Education
Families of children who are able to be at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of the country's children are not.Felicity Coughlan, Director - Independent Institute of Education
The resulting situation is the inequalities and inequities worsen daily, she says.
She says maths and reading are just becoming weaker and weaker.
You have a whole year now, with small children who are going through very important developmental stages, are simply not able to get the focus that they need.Felicity Coughlan, Director - Independent Institute of Education
She raises other seiosu concerns about child care arrangements and the issue of young children not interacting socially with one another.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
