[PM UPDATE] Cape Town fire still contained – with a few flareups
The wind has died down in Cape Town, bringing relief to fatigued firefighters who have been battling since Sunday to bring a rampant fire on Table Mountain under control.
The blaze has gutted several historic buildings in and around the University of Cape Town including the Jagger Library and a government minister’s Newlands home.
It has damaged parts of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and the historic Mostert Mill on the M3.
Four firefighters were injured.
The usually bustling campus is dead quiet right now.
RELATED: Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter
Though under control, the fire will take more than a week to put out entirely, according to Table Mountain National Parks fire manager Philip Prins.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Lizell Persens.
RELATED: At least 500 hectares of land destroyed in Table Mountain fire: SANParks
It’s largely contained at the moment, but we still have a few flareups in Devil's Peak, Philip Kgosana Drive, Deer Park Drive and around Vredehoek… There are 160 firefighters on the ground… It’s nice to see choppers in the air. The wind has subsided… Residents can now safely return to their homes…Lizell Persens, reporter - Eyewitness News
He was charged with suspected arson. He’s believed to have started one fire… There’s nothing linking him to the original fire…Lizell Persens, reporter - Eyewitness News
About 4000 students were forced out of their homes with only the clothes on their backs… They are in several locations across Cape Town… They still need assistance… The academic programme will resume on Monday…Lizell Persens, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
RELATED: Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain
More from Local
Residents demand action over 'alarming' water quality at Zandvlei Nature Reserve
Residents have started a petition demanding action from the City of Cape Town over the deteriorating water quality at the Zandvlei Nature Reserve.Read More
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert
Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan.Read More
Cape Town arson suspect to appear in court while metro cops gather CCTV footage
The man who's suspected to have started a secondary fire on the mountain on Sunday evening will appear in court on Tuesday.Read More
Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter
Yazeed Evans says he grabs his two German Shepherds and sprinted a kilometre up the mountain to stop more fires from being lit.Read More
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix
The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.Read More
At least 500 hectares of land destroyed in Table Mountain fire: SANParks
SANParks estimates that more than 500 hectares of wildland has been destroyed in Cape Town in the fire that sparked on Table Mountain.Read More
Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain
Andy Davies says cooking with open fires in the Table Mountain National Park is the cause of many fires on the mountain.Read More
New lighting regulations to phase out fluorescent light bulbs in SA
New draft rules for general-purpose lamps could soon make it illegal to sell the compact fluorescent light bulbs that are currently on the market in South Africa.Read More
'UCT students could return to res - except Smuts and Fuller - within 72 hours'
UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says some students could be back in their residences in the next 72 hours.Read More
Fire is under control but 'definitely still burning'
Every now and again embers become airborne "spotting fires all over the place", says JP Smith (City of Cape Town).Read More