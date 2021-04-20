[PM UPDATE] Cape Town fire still contained – with a few flareups





The wind has died down in Cape Town, bringing relief to fatigued firefighters who have been battling since Sunday to bring a rampant fire on Table Mountain under control.

The blaze has gutted several historic buildings in and around the University of Cape Town including the Jagger Library and a government minister’s Newlands home.

It has damaged parts of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and the historic Mostert Mill on the M3.

Four firefighters were injured.

The usually bustling campus is dead quiet right now.

Though under control, the fire will take more than a week to put out entirely, according to Table Mountain National Parks fire manager Philip Prins.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Lizell Persens.

It’s largely contained at the moment, but we still have a few flareups in Devil's Peak, Philip Kgosana Drive, Deer Park Drive and around Vredehoek… There are 160 firefighters on the ground… It’s nice to see choppers in the air. The wind has subsided… Residents can now safely return to their homes… Lizell Persens, reporter - Eyewitness News

He was charged with suspected arson. He’s believed to have started one fire… There’s nothing linking him to the original fire… Lizell Persens, reporter - Eyewitness News

About 4000 students were forced out of their homes with only the clothes on their backs… They are in several locations across Cape Town… They still need assistance… The academic programme will resume on Monday… Lizell Persens, reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

