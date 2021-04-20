Wildfire investigator explains 'mop-up' operation, using thermal camera drones





Lester Kiewit talks to Robert Erasmus, wildfire investigator at Enviro Wildfire Services, about the pine trees that abound on the slopes of the Table Mountain National Park.

Even though the fire has officially been called contained, there is always the risk of the fire flaring up especially along the perimeter if you have a bit of a wind shift, or an ember rekindles and lights the adjoining vegetation. Robert Erasmus, Manager - Enviro Wildfire Services

For these reasons the next few days there will be an extensive 'mopping-up' operation, he says.

Teams will be on the ground with their vehicles and they will be looking for these smoldering spots and smoke. They will be using handheld electronic devices. To find the hotspots we will be using thermal camera drones to patrol the perimeter. Robert Erasmus, Manager - Enviro Wildfire Services

It will be quite an active site still for the next couple of days until every single smoldering piece has been located and extinguished. Robert Erasmus, Manager - Enviro Wildfire Services

He says the propensity for the fire to smolder and creep underground still exists in the hummus material and can move from underground root to root.

The technology such as the thermal drones helps enormously in locating these hot spots, he says.

They can pick up an ember the size of a bottle cap from about 100 metres up. That is how sensitive these cameras are. Robert Erasmus, Manager - Enviro Wildfire Services

Those smoldering embers that are completely invisible to the naked eye can be mapped so teams can go out there and dig them out and prevent such embers from starting new fires. Robert Erasmus, Manager - Enviro Wildfire Services

Listen to the interview below:

Here are images of other fires that show what the naked eye sees, and what thermal imaging can reveal.

Thermal images courtesy of Enviro Wildlife Serves Western Cape

Thermal images courtesy of Enviro Wildlife Serves Western Cape

Images courtesy of Enviro Wildlife Serves Western Cape