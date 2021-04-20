How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Hague Convention on international child abduction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Catherine Cox office
Catherine Cox cell
Helen Fenwick
Today at 14:40
CAbleway Challenge update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Tracy le Roux
Today at 14:50
Music with Raheem Kemet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Raheem Kemet
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Do TMNP do enough to clear alien vegetation?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Preventing the homeless from sleeping on the mountain and setting fires?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 15:50
Siya Kolisi and local brand Freedom of Movement, launch a new shoe to help fund sports infrastructure project in Kolisi’s hometown Zwide
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siya Kolisi - Rugby player
Today at 16:05
A possible full return to primary school education.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 16:20
The weekend cricket developments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
From the frontline: A VWS firefighter shares his experience
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Meinking - member at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Today at 17:05
Hlophe to interview potential Western Cape judges
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Executive Director of Libraries at UCT: Ujala Satgoor
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ujala Satgoor - Executive Director of Libraries at UCT
Today at 17:45
NASA’s Mars Helicopter Completes First Flight on Another Planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
No Items to show
Latest Local
Residents demand action over 'alarming' water quality at Zandvlei Nature Reserve Residents have started a petition demanding action from the City of Cape Town over the deteriorating water quality at the Zandvlei... 20 April 2021 1:02 PM
[PM UPDATE] Cape Town fire still contained – with a few flareups "There are 160 firefighters on the ground," says Lizell Persens. "It’s nice to see choppers in the air. The wind has subsided." 20 April 2021 12:28 PM
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan. 20 April 2021 11:14 AM
View all Local
Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of... 20 April 2021 10:14 AM
Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain Andy Davies says cooking with open fires in the Table Mountain National Park is the cause of many fires on the mountain. 20 April 2021 8:23 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
View all Politics
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
Post Office will be efficient and no drain on taxpayers in 3 years 'or so' - CEO Refilwe Moloto interviews Nomkhita Mona, the newly appointed CEO of the South African Post Office. 20 April 2021 10:41 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all Business
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
View all Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
View all Opinion
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150?

20 April 2021 1:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Personal finance
Kieno Kammies
bitcoin
investing
cryptocurrencies
Ethereum
Revix
Litecoin
Zcash
Ripple
Sean Andrew Sanders

"We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150."

Head over to Revix.com. Sign up for free and use the promo code 'talk'; you’ll get R100 in bitcoin deposited straight into your Revix account when you make your first investment.

Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

If you have never invested in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum (there are many others), but you are interested in dabbling, then consider checking out Revix.

Revix is a platform that you can use to buy diversified crypto “baskets” containing the world’s top cryptocurrencies.

It is analogous to an index fund tracker that buys, say, the Top-40 shares on the JSE.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Zcash, Ripple and other cryptocurrencies. © Nuthawut Somsuk/123rf

Kieno Kammies interviewed Sean Andrew Sanders, CEO and founder of Revix.

Are cryptocurrencies good investments, asked Kammies, no doubt thinking about the recent pullback in the price of many cryptocurrencies.

Sanders says his platform is very easy to use.

You can start with as little as R150 and, because it buys a basket of cryptocurrencies, it is far safer than putting all your eggs in one basket.

We’ve seen a pullback of around 14%... Don’t panic and sell… This market has a lot of new money entering… The longer-term trend - that’s what you should focus on.

Sean Andrew Sanders, founder - Revix

We’ve grown by 1600% since mid-2020… We are expanding into Europe… It’s my lifelong dream to grow a multinational business!

Sean Andrew Sanders, founder - Revix

People treat crypto like a casino… but I believe in the longer-term opportunity… smart money is entering this space… The idea of Revix… is to provide effortless exposure to a basket of cryptocurrencies at a low cost…

Sean Andrew Sanders, founder - Revix

Our goal is to expand beyond cryptocurrencies, offering customers a way to invest in themes they believe in – AI, biotech, renewable energy, cannabis…

Sean Andrew Sanders, founder - Revix

We’re exceptionally easy to use… You can start with R150… We have diversified bundles… a nice way to de-risk a risky asset class.

Sean Andrew Sanders, founder - Revix

You should never bet on any single investment… You need some stocks… property… get crypto exposure… The best advice I can give is to diversify…

Sean Andrew Sanders, founder - Revix

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




