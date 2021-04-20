Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime "We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 20 April 2021 5:24 PM
'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires' John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape. 20 April 2021 4:07 PM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
View all Local
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan. 20 April 2021 11:14 AM
Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of... 20 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
View all Business
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
View all World
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
View all Africa
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes

20 April 2021 2:11 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
UNHCR
Cape Town refugees
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi
repatriation
Bellville refugee camp

Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home Affairs Dept.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday announced that government can either repatriate refugees or reintegrate them into local communities.

The minister has reiterated that moving them to a third country is not an option.

Refugees and asylum-seekers have been living at two temporary shelters located at Paint City in Bellville and Wingfield Military Base in Kensington since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, the two tented camps will close down at the end of April when amenities are removed from the sites.

The refugees and asylum seekers have two weeks to decide whether they want to be repatriated to or reintegrate into local communities with the option of three months' rent and food from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Bellville leader Hafiz Mohammed tells CapeTalk that refugees living at the Bellville site do not accept either option.

He says they are prepared to face arrest.

We are refugees. We have no choice, we have no country.

Hafiz Mohammed, refugee leader in Cape Town

If they want to arrest everybody, people are ready to be arrested.

Hafiz Mohammed, refugee leader in Cape Town

All the refugees, in Bellville especially, they don't want to go back to communities and they don't want to go back to their home countries. It's the final decision.

Hafiz Mohammed, refugee leader in Cape Town

If they want to take away the tents and facilities, they can take it... we'll just sleep under the sun.

Hafiz Mohammed, refugee leader in Cape Town

The Home Affairs Minister said you have to go back to the community [reintergration] or you have to go back home to your home country. There were only two choices... From the refugees' side in Bellville especially, they rejected the two conditions. We want safety.

Hafiz Mohammed, refugee leader in Cape Town

When we started the protests from UNHCR offices in Pretoria and Cape Town we demanded from the beginning that we are not safe in South Africa.

Hafiz Mohammed, refugee leader in Cape Town

We protested asking to be taken to any safe space where UNHCR feels we'll be safe.

Hafiz Mohammed, refugee leader in Cape Town

Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:




20 April 2021 2:11 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
UNHCR
Cape Town refugees
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi
repatriation
Bellville refugee camp

More from Politics

Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert

20 April 2021 11:14 AM

Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty

20 April 2021 10:14 AM

DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of dignity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain

20 April 2021 8:23 AM

Andy Davies says cooking with open fires in the Table Mountain National Park is the cause of many fires on the mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

18 April 2021 10:52 AM

The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility

16 April 2021 12:05 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting

16 April 2021 11:01 AM

He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma

15 April 2021 12:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng

14 April 2021 5:28 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice Mogoeng in the past.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China

14 April 2021 9:49 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years

16 April 2021 12:35 PM

The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU

16 April 2021 8:40 AM

MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'

14 April 2021 7:47 AM

Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'

13 April 2021 1:41 PM

The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders

8 April 2021 7:41 PM

A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort'

8 April 2021 3:02 PM

Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'

8 April 2021 2:57 PM

Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'

7 April 2021 7:57 PM

Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF

7 April 2021 12:59 PM

"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New lighting regulations to phase out fluorescent light bulbs in SA

Local

'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires'

Local

Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter

Local

EWN Highlights

Tony Yengeni continues to cause a rift between MKMVA & MK Council

20 April 2021 6:23 PM

Authorities mount legal action as Alex creche refuses to close

20 April 2021 5:31 PM

Bail bid for Limpopo teen arrested for assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga postponed

20 April 2021 5:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA