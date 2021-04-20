What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships
Members of the Parliament on Tuesday slammed a plan to buy emergency electricity from powerships.
Powerships are huge and generate electricity while docked.
The plan has one docked at Saldanha, Coega and Richard’s Bay.
"Why would the powerships, which are essentially a rather dirty solution - various estimates put emissions at about 20 million tons per ship over the 20-year period - be preferable to the renewable solutions which are far cleaner?” asked DA MP Kevin Mileham.
"Our government intends to procure powerships for 20 years,” said the ANC's Sibusiso Kula.
"I want to understand what that says about the depth of the power crisis the country is confronted with."
The Energy Department is briefing parliamentarians on its efforts to urgently allow independent electricity producers to start feeding power into the grid.
Last month the government said the powerships could supply 1220 megawatts of electricity.
The ships are expected to cost more than R10 billion per year.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks.
What is the cost of not having electricity? … We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy…Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
IPPs [independent power producers] need to stand on their own feet…Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.Read More