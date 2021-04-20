Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide
Last year in October, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi became the face of proudly South African lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement (FOM).
At the time, every pair of FOM vellies sold contributed to the levelling and grassing of Mbekweni Youth Centre’s rugby field in Paarl.
RELATED: Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
Kolisi and Freedom of Movement have now launched a new shoe to help fund a sports infrastructure project in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.
The limited-edition black veldskoen is named “FOM x Kolisi Zwide”.
It’s a very stylish pair of black vellies… They are really beautiful! … It’s really admirable that you [Siya Kolisi] use your position… helping others… I hope people buy them in numbers, so that field in Zwide can be built.John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
"This is a very personal one for me,” says Kolisi.
“Growing up in Zwide is where all my dreams started.
"Now, being able to make a difference is key as I want to ensure the story of the next generation is different from mine.
“Being a part of this collaboration means a lot to me and I know it will help to make a significant difference in the community of Zwide.
"I believe that equipping the kids with better infrastructure to live their dreams will bring hope and offer that little bit of encouragement they may need to strive for their dreams."
“We know how sport can unite a nation,” says FOM cofounder Léan Boezaart.
“We also believe that businesses - regardless of size - have a role to play in uplifting communities and creating possibilities for future stars whether it’s on the rugby field or as an entrepreneur.”
John Maytham interviewed Kolisi.
RELATED: [WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas
We want to build a field… We never had a field… The shoes are already selling. The people of South Africa are supporting us!Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
My story is not about me… The people of my community helped my grandmother raise me… Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today… How can I make life easier for the next kid? …Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
I’m not just playing for myself… I want to inspire people… I love playing rugby!Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://freedomofmovement.co.za/fom-x-kolisi/
More from Business
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months
Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy.Read More
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships
"We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks.Read More
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150?
"We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150."Read More
Post Office will be efficient and no drain on taxpayers in 3 years 'or so' - CEO
Refilwe Moloto interviews Nomkhita Mona, the newly appointed CEO of the South African Post Office.Read More
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix
The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.Read More
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
"It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza."Read More
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'
Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam
"Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'
"You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!"Read More
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021
The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021.Read More
More from Sport
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka
"We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!"Read More
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'
The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.Read More
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave
Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.Read More
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'
This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.Read More
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA'
Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.Read More
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack
"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.Read More
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim
Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!'Read More