The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide

20 April 2021 4:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
John Maytham
Siya Kolisi
Zwide
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Freedom of Movement
vellies
veldskoene
Mbekweni Youth Centre
FOM
FOM x Kolisi Zwide

Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.

Last year in October, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi became the face of proudly South African lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement (FOM).

At the time, every pair of FOM vellies sold contributed to the levelling and grassing of Mbekweni Youth Centre’s rugby field in Paarl.

RELATED: Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

Kolisi and Freedom of Movement have now launched a new shoe to help fund a sports infrastructure project in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.

The limited-edition black veldskoen is named “FOM x Kolisi Zwide”.

Click here to order yours.

It’s a very stylish pair of black vellies… They are really beautiful! … It’s really admirable that you [Siya Kolisi] use your position… helping others… I hope people buy them in numbers, so that field in Zwide can be built.

John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
Siya Kolisi (wearing his stylish black Freedom of Movement veldskoene) walking with a young fan.

"This is a very personal one for me,” says Kolisi.

“Growing up in Zwide is where all my dreams started.

"Now, being able to make a difference is key as I want to ensure the story of the next generation is different from mine.

“Being a part of this collaboration means a lot to me and I know it will help to make a significant difference in the community of Zwide.

"I believe that equipping the kids with better infrastructure to live their dreams will bring hope and offer that little bit of encouragement they may need to strive for their dreams."

“We know how sport can unite a nation,” says FOM cofounder Léan Boezaart.

“We also believe that businesses - regardless of size - have a role to play in uplifting communities and creating possibilities for future stars whether it’s on the rugby field or as an entrepreneur.”

John Maytham interviewed Kolisi.

RELATED: [WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas

We want to build a field… We never had a field… The shoes are already selling. The people of South Africa are supporting us!

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

My story is not about me… The people of my community helped my grandmother raise me… Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today… How can I make life easier for the next kid? …

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

I’m not just playing for myself… I want to inspire people… I love playing rugby!

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
