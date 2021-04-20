Streaming issues? Report here
'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires'

20 April 2021 4:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
City of Cape Town
John Maytham
homelessness
community chest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lorenzo Davids
#CapeTownFires

John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape.

There are about 100 homeless people living on the slopes of Table Mountain, according to Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape.

Authorities in Cape Town have long neglected these mountain dwellers, says Davids.

© gischtlibu/123rf.com

RELATED: Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter

Police suspect that a homeless person may have been responsible for at least one of the multiple recent fires along Table Mountain.

The City of Cape Town fails to provide adequate housing and shelter for its most vulnerable citizens, forcing some to live on the mountain, says Davids.

John Maytham interviewed him.

The homeless are unfortunate scapegoats in this conversation… There is a need for a larger conversation… How do we move from 2500 beds to 10 000 beds? … Small initiatives are not going to address a looming crisis…

Lorenzo Davids, social development activist

Go to abandoned buildings… Which are ideal? … The City should convert those into low-cost accommodation…

Lorenzo Davids, social development activist

We’re treating homeless people as if they’re preschool attendees. They have a bedtime, they have a lights-out time, they have a getup time… When you are that vulnerable, you need maximum freedom… That’s why we have such low numbers of success… We have to build in such a way that it speaks to the needs of people…

Lorenzo Davids, social development activist

Safety drives people to the mountain. They’re tired of being harassed, urinated on, assaulted… They sleep on the mountain because they are scared…

Lorenzo Davids, social development activist

RELATED: Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




