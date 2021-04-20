Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime "We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 20 April 2021 5:24 PM
'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires' John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape. 20 April 2021 4:07 PM
View all Local
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan. 20 April 2021 11:14 AM
Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of... 20 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Politics
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now' Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results. 20 April 2021 8:14 PM
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy. 20 April 2021 6:51 PM
View all Business
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
'Uncaptured'

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

The fact that Jacob Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister [in 2015] turned out to be a gift in disguise for the country because it was the beginning of the end of the Zuma administration. It revealed, warts and all, the inner workings of the state capture project.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

As then-CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory, Mosilo Mothepu had inside knowledge of Nene's coming sacking.

Mothepu was catapulted onto centre stage when she decided to reveal her knowledge of the Gupta-linked Trillian's involvement in state capture.

RELATED: Whistleblower reveals damning evidence in state capture probe

In her newly-released book the financial services specialist says she decided to break her silence in September 2016, after only three months with the company.

'Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower' is Mothepu's tell-all account.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mothepu on The Money Show.

Just listening to Nene's speech to his team [played out during the interview] gives me goosebumps -the fact that I knew six weeks ahead that his firing was imminent!

Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

It's interesting that while we were all at Regiments Capital, we were all under the Zuma administration at the time and we were quite used to Cabinet reshuffles... so when Eric Wood [Trillian boss] told me in late October 2015 that the president intends to fire Nene and to replace him with somebody more pliable... I didn't really understand the significance until much, much later.

Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

Whitfield recalls how Nene's sacking sent the cost of South Africa's borrowing rocketing as the stock market plummeted.

As the pieces fell into place for Mothepu, he asks, how did she come to the realisation that she could no longer be a part of a company intimately linked to state capture?

I essentially did not understand the ethics code... until I saw Thuli Madonsela's terms of reference for her State of Capture report.

Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

It was the first time, I think, that people understood the role of Regiments and Trillian in the underbelly of state capture.

Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

What was a burning red flag, was the fact that when Pravin Gordhan replaced Des van Rooyen [after four days as Finance Minister] in March 2016, my first month at Trillian, the then-finance director told me the president wants to fire Pravin because he was not toeing the line!

Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

Mothepu says that soon after, she caught sight of an article featuring a spider web representing all the state capture players.

This helped her fill in the gaps of her own knowledge.

I realised I had signed onto something quite perverse, quite treasonous, quite devastating for the country.

Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

In my book I talk about the looting of Eskom. McKinsey and Trillian were paid R1.6 billion without a contract... I can go on and on... Transnet, SAA, Denel...

Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

And right now, these state-owned companies have to come to Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is now sitting in Dubai!

Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

Listen to Mothepu recounting her experience in the audio below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
