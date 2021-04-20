'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture





The fact that Jacob Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister [in 2015] turned out to be a gift in disguise for the country because it was the beginning of the end of the Zuma administration. It revealed, warts and all, the inner workings of the state capture project. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

As then-CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory, Mosilo Mothepu had inside knowledge of Nene's coming sacking.

Mothepu was catapulted onto centre stage when she decided to reveal her knowledge of the Gupta-linked Trillian's involvement in state capture.

In her newly-released book the financial services specialist says she decided to break her silence in September 2016, after only three months with the company.

'Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower' is Mothepu's tell-all account.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mothepu on The Money Show.

Just listening to Nene's speech to his team [played out during the interview] gives me goosebumps -the fact that I knew six weeks ahead that his firing was imminent! Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

It's interesting that while we were all at Regiments Capital, we were all under the Zuma administration at the time and we were quite used to Cabinet reshuffles... so when Eric Wood [Trillian boss] told me in late October 2015 that the president intends to fire Nene and to replace him with somebody more pliable... I didn't really understand the significance until much, much later. Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

Whitfield recalls how Nene's sacking sent the cost of South Africa's borrowing rocketing as the stock market plummeted.

As the pieces fell into place for Mothepu, he asks, how did she come to the realisation that she could no longer be a part of a company intimately linked to state capture?

I essentially did not understand the ethics code... until I saw Thuli Madonsela's terms of reference for her State of Capture report. Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

It was the first time, I think, that people understood the role of Regiments and Trillian in the underbelly of state capture. Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

What was a burning red flag, was the fact that when Pravin Gordhan replaced Des van Rooyen [after four days as Finance Minister] in March 2016, my first month at Trillian, the then-finance director told me the president wants to fire Pravin because he was not toeing the line! Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

Mothepu says that soon after, she caught sight of an article featuring a spider web representing all the state capture players.

This helped her fill in the gaps of her own knowledge.

I realised I had signed onto something quite perverse, quite treasonous, quite devastating for the country. Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

In my book I talk about the looting of Eskom. McKinsey and Trillian were paid R1.6 billion without a contract... I can go on and on... Transnet, SAA, Denel... Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

And right now, these state-owned companies have to come to Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is now sitting in Dubai! Mosilo Mothepu, Author - 'Uncaptured'

Listen to Mothepu recounting her experience in the audio below: