Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime "We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 20 April 2021 5:24 PM
'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires' John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape. 20 April 2021 4:07 PM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
View all Local
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan. 20 April 2021 11:14 AM
Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of... 20 April 2021 10:14 AM
Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain Andy Davies says cooking with open fires in the Table Mountain National Park is the cause of many fires on the mountain. 20 April 2021 8:23 AM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy. 20 April 2021 6:51 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
View all Business
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
View all World
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
View all Africa
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months

20 April 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Mminele
Absa
Wendy Lucas-Bull
Jason Quinn
Kokkie Kooyman
absa ceo
Absa board

Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy.

Daniel Mminele is stepping down as Absa Group CEO on 30 April.

Group Financial Director Jason Quinn will take over as interim CEO.

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele. Picture: Absa

Mminele stepped into the hot seat on 15 January 2020, leading the Absa Group through the Covid-19 crisis.

The former South African Reserve Bank deputy governor was its first black CEO.

RELATED: Daniel Mminele - the first black chief executive for Absa

"The parties have not managed to achieve alignment in relation to the group’s strategy and the culture transformation journey" reads Absa's statement.

Absa Group Chair Wendy Lucas-Bull said the parting of ways "merely reflects divergent professional views and approaches, and is on a 'no fault' basis".

Bruce Whitfield grills the chairperson on what went so badly wrong with the board's decision making with this appointment.

The board is very sad and we really regret having to be in the position that we're in.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

As you said, it was a very long courtship, so we were very excited and energised when Daniel joined.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

Lucas-Bull expands on what Absa means by "a divergence of views" on strategy.

Strategy is not just the overall direction... in terms of aspiration. It's more around how do you implement that strategy and how do you adjust that strategy.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

That includes the required pieces around what is the operating model; what does the exco structure look like... How do you implement individual changes to streams of strategy in a way that maintains alignment both between the CEO and the board, and in terms of getting the alignment in the organisation.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

Our concern was ongoing uncertainty at the level particularly of operating models and priorities in terms of the organisation, where we had the differences.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

The Reserve Bank is a fundamentally different institution to the one into which Daniel Mminele was parachuted, notes Whitfield.

How realistic were the expectations the board had of a formal central banker coming into Absa?

We are going to be doing quite a bit of introspection on lessons learned here. I think one of them will be the extent of difference between the environment that we are in and the one Daniel was used to over a long successful period of 20 years.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

They are very different in scope and they're very different in size. Absolutely, that will be one of the reflections we'll take out of it.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

Bruce Whitfield also briefly discusses Mminele's early departure with Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Banking is critical to the country and Absa's one of the largest banks... It does seem as if the board got this one wrong... Mminele was parachuted into a team that were already gelling well and had already devised a strategy...

Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:




20 April 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Mminele
Absa
Wendy Lucas-Bull
Jason Quinn
Kokkie Kooyman
absa ceo
Absa board

More from Business

Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide

20 April 2021 4:33 PM

Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships

20 April 2021 2:20 PM

"We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150?

20 April 2021 1:15 PM

"We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Post Office will be efficient and no drain on taxpayers in 3 years 'or so' - CEO

20 April 2021 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Nomkhita Mona, the newly appointed CEO of the South African Post Office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Find the next Bitcoin with Revix

20 April 2021 9:10 AM

The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

19 April 2021 7:42 PM

"It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

19 April 2021 7:07 PM

Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam

19 April 2021 6:30 PM

"Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'

19 April 2021 4:24 PM

"You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021

16 April 2021 3:20 PM

The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New lighting regulations to phase out fluorescent light bulbs in SA

Local

'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires'

Local

Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter

Local

EWN Highlights

Tony Yengeni continues to cause a rift between MKMVA & MK Council

20 April 2021 6:23 PM

Authorities mount legal action as Alex creche refuses to close

20 April 2021 5:31 PM

Bail bid for Limpopo teen arrested for assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga postponed

20 April 2021 5:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA