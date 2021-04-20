Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime
Click here for all our Covid-19 coverage in one place.
The Department of Basic Education is considering the full-time return to class of all primary school students.
These students are unlikely to be hospitalised or die from Covid-19 complications.
Director-general Mathanzima Mweli and provincial education heads will discuss the idea at a workshop on Wednesday.
In March, Mweli acknowledged in parliament that "the alternating attendance of school children is a challenge".
Most primary school pupils at government schools are attending lessons on alternate days because social-distancing requirements make it hard to accommodate all pupils simultaneously, especially at institutions with large classes.
The proposed move has been described as "long overdue" by Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi, and school governing body associations said they would welcome it.
John Maytham interviewed Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at the Department of Basic Education.
We need to get back to the normal way of doing things… Our learners are performing poorly, particularly those in primary schools…Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
We are not saying we must start next week… We must ensure we start discussing this publicly and get input from schools…Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_85280519_two-kids-listening-during-a-lesson-at-an-elementary-school.html
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots
"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout
On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USARead More
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More
'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'
"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.Read More
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.Read More
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'
Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.Read More
Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research
Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown.Read More
'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'
"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).Read More