Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime

20 April 2021 5:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Elijah Mhlanga
Department of Education
John Maytham
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
primary schools
DOE

"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Click here for all our Covid-19 coverage in one place.

The Department of Basic Education is considering the full-time return to class of all primary school students.

These students are unlikely to be hospitalised or die from Covid-19 complications.

Director-general Mathanzima Mweli and provincial education heads will discuss the idea at a workshop on Wednesday.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

In March, Mweli acknowledged in parliament that "the alternating attendance of school children is a challenge".

Most primary school pupils at government schools are attending lessons on alternate days because social-distancing requirements make it hard to accommodate all pupils simultaneously, especially at institutions with large classes.

The proposed move has been described as "long overdue" by Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi, and school governing body associations said they would welcome it.

John Maytham interviewed Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at the Department of Basic Education.

We need to get back to the normal way of doing things… Our learners are performing poorly, particularly those in primary schools…

Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We are not saying we must start next week… We must ensure we start discussing this publicly and get input from schools…

Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




