Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels
Chad's President Idriss Déby has died of his injuries after clashes with rebel groups in the north of the country, the army has announced.
It's reported that he'd travelled to the front line over the weekend to meet soldiers fighting a rebel group called Fact (Front for Change and Concord in Chad).
Déby (68) was on track to win a sixth term in office, according to provisional election results.
He'd been in power for more than three decades.
The army said Déby's son, who is a general, will lead a military council to govern Chad for the next 18 months.
Elections will follow.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lwandile Nene, Debt Capital Markets Transactor at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
I'm guessing we don't talk about Chad that very often because it's not that much on the investment radar?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Chad obviously don't have any instruments out there in the capital markets and the offshore space that give them the opportunity for us to access the credit.Lwandile Nene, Transactor - Rand Merchant Bank
I think one of the most pertinent things that might have come out of this (as bad as the news itself is), is the fact that we have seen positive growth...Lwandile Nene, Transactor - Rand Merchant Bank
... and the fact that the African capital markets are no longer seen as homogenous in that the negative news that has impacted Chad doesn't have the same level of contagion that it previously would have, in terms of affecting surrounding countries and their credit spreads...Lwandile Nene, Transactor - Rand Merchant Bank
How much appetite for risk is there in any case in a low-vaccination environment like sub-Saharan Africa, asks Whitfield.
You have to look at where developed market players are actually currently situated... What we've seen of late is that Africa has been a growing player in the capital markets space...Lwandile Nene, Transactor - Rand Merchant Bank
Listen to Nene's update on the Africa Business Report:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/antonmedvedev/antonmedvedev1911/antonmedvedev191100729/134493534-fluttering-chad-flag-on-colorful-cloudy-sky-background-chad-prospering-concept-.jpg
More from Business
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'
Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months
Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy.Read More
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide
Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.Read More
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships
"We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks.Read More
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150?
"We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150."Read More
Post Office will be efficient and no drain on taxpayers in 3 years 'or so' - CEO
Refilwe Moloto interviews Nomkhita Mona, the newly appointed CEO of the South African Post Office.Read More
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix
The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.Read More
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
"It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza."Read More
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'
Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
More from Africa
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes
Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home Affairs Dept.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years
The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.Read More
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU
MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use.Read More
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'
Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.Read More
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.Read More
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders
A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).Read More
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort'
Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update.Read More
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.Read More
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'
Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)Read More