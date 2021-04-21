Help Littlewood Primary in Mitchells Plain open its beautiful new school hall





Max Vries, the principal of Littlewood Primary in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain faces a strange dilemma explains Refilwe Moloto. Their brand-new school hall will remain unopened until the school pays up. This is part of the deal between the school, The Archway Foundation, and the Western Cape Education Department.

Normally, they would be able to raise this money in a reasonable time, but Covid stripped them of months of opportunity.

Let's see what we can do to help. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Principal Vries talks to Refilwe. The school is 38 years old and is situated in quite an indigent part of Mitchells Plain.

We have lots of learners who live with their grandparents. There is lots of unemployment, lots of crime yet we pride ourselves at our school, especially with our school uniform which we are very strict about. We are very strict about our school's values and our mission and our vision. Max Vries, Principal - Littlewood Primary

He says they have dedicated teaching staff and never allow lack of resources to compromise the quality of education.

We really try our best for our children. Max Vries, Principal - Littlewood Primary

Vries says the new school hall will be an asset to the school and the community and all will benefit from this facility.

It is a beautiful building and really stands out in the community. Max Vries, Principal - Littlewood Primary

Vries and his team are extremely resourceful and have been able to stretch the official feeding budget, which only covers 200 learners, to feeding 600, notes Refilwe. They also source school uniforms for pupils in need.

What I do is I look for ex-model C schools that have similar school uniforms and I ring the principals and I ask them for lost and found, and they also have these school banks or second-hand stores. Max Vries, Principal - Littlewood Primary

A number of schools have donated clothing for the learners. Kaylen Primary gifted 100 jerseys.

Over the past three weeks, we handed out over 140 school jerseys to learners who did not have jerseys. Max Vries, Principal - Littlewood Primary

Regarding fundraising for the hall, the school has been constrained by Covid restrictions, he explains.

The school has raised R145, 000 and needs another R105,000 to get the keys to the hall.

If you can support the Littlewood cause please contact CapeTalk on Studio Line +27 21 446 0 567. WhatsApp Line 072 567 1567.

