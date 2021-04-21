Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd's murder





The jury deliberated for less than 11 hours before finding Chauvin guilty of all three charges against him, second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The crowd that had gathered outside the heavily guarded downtown Minneapolis courtroom erupted in cheers, and tears of relief.

Chauvin had been out on bail but was taken into custody. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Listen to George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, tells CBS TV host Gayle King about the moment he heard that Derek Chauvin was "guilty, guilty and guilty" in the video below.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, tells Gayle King about the moment he heard that Derek Chauvin was "guilty, guilty and guilty":



"All I had in my head was, ‘Man, this is not just for George. This is for everybody around the world.'” pic.twitter.com/OQH5dTk00W — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2021

People in Minneapolis cheer, cry and chant 'all three counts!' after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd https://t.co/820T2ft8Wm pic.twitter.com/wfPEudDtGE — Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2021

Producer Stephan Lombard talks to Refilwe Moloto about the much anticipated verdict in the audio below: