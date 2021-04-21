Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride





Cape Town has a brand-new hotel, and it is something special.

The 28-floor Metlife Centre – formerly an office block, and one of the tallest buildings on the foreshore – has been converted into a residential building known as Hotel Sky.

Image credit: www.hotelsky.co.za

You may have noticed the building outlined in red, with a prominent vertical structure in place during the day.

The object is a 30-metre thrill ride that takes you up on a chair lift, giving you a bird’s eye view of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

The 535-room hotel has Artificially Intelligent robot staff and a restaurant on the 26th floor.

Rooms start at R795 with breakfast included.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Paul Kelley, the owner of Hotel Sky.

More than 50% of the South African population has never even seen or been to Cape Town. We brought this to market at a price that is affordable. Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

These robots are concierges… they can even deliver room service. They don’t replace people… Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

We’ve introduced an exquisite restaurant on the top of the building with 360-degree views… it has the most beautiful, beautiful setting! Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

On the 28th floor, we have what we call the Sky-High Ride, one of only three in the world… It extends 35-metres above the building. You jump in... and you get dropped… It’s open to guests and the public… Ride before you dine [to a nervous Moloto] … Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

You may have been wondering what that tall structure is on our rooftop...

Well, are you ready to touch the Sky? The countdown has begun for the launch of our #SkyHighRide on the 28th floor of Hotel Sky #CapeTown! Keep an eye out for more info soon ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ar2JJjG1Sp — Hotel Sky (@HotelSkySA) April 13, 2021

We’re asking the public what we should call this ride. Is ‘Sky High’ the right name? Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

This project created 200 jobs in Cape Town, with an investment of over R1 billion into the economy… Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

Listen to the interview in the audio below.