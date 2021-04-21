Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:10
On the couch - SA doctor invents first vertical takeoff executive jet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr REza Mia
Today at 13:36
UCT Botany - update on fire losses
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tim Hoffman
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Rodger Foster
Today at 15:10
Jim Steinman, 'Bat Out of Hell' Songwriter, Dies at 73
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 15:20
CEO of SANPARKS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fundisile Mketeni - CEO of SANPARKS
Today at 15:40
Book Interview: Nadia Owusu's Aftershocks,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadia Owusu - Author
Today at 15:50
The collapse of the super league
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Today at 16:05
What broke South African rail?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - former deputy editor of the Financial Mail.
Today at 16:20
Coco Velten in France - abandoned building that is now a new ecosystem, housing the homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Exploring McCain cookbook creator, a first of its kind in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Saffarian - freelance food stylist, food & lifestyle writer, and content creator"
Today at 17:05
Western Cape JSC hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24 reporter
Today at 17:20
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:45
Guantánamo Diary: Detained at Guantánamo Bay detention camp without charge for 14 years.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mohamedou OuldSlahi
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

21 April 2021 9:03 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley.

Cape Town has a brand-new hotel, and it is something special.

The 28-floor Metlife Centre – formerly an office block, and one of the tallest buildings on the foreshore – has been converted into a residential building known as Hotel Sky.

Image credit: www.hotelsky.co.za

You may have noticed the building outlined in red, with a prominent vertical structure in place during the day.

The object is a 30-metre thrill ride that takes you up on a chair lift, giving you a bird’s eye view of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

The 535-room hotel has Artificially Intelligent robot staff and a restaurant on the 26th floor.

Rooms start at R795 with breakfast included.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Paul Kelley, the owner of Hotel Sky.

More than 50% of the South African population has never even seen or been to Cape Town. We brought this to market at a price that is affordable.

Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

These robots are concierges… they can even deliver room service. They don’t replace people…

Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

We’ve introduced an exquisite restaurant on the top of the building with 360-degree views… it has the most beautiful, beautiful setting!

Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

On the 28th floor, we have what we call the Sky-High Ride, one of only three in the world… It extends 35-metres above the building. You jump in... and you get dropped… It’s open to guests and the public… Ride before you dine [to a nervous Moloto] …

Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

We’re asking the public what we should call this ride. Is ‘Sky High’ the right name?

Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

This project created 200 jobs in Cape Town, with an investment of over R1 billion into the economy…

Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




