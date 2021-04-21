Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride
Cape Town has a brand-new hotel, and it is something special.
The 28-floor Metlife Centre – formerly an office block, and one of the tallest buildings on the foreshore – has been converted into a residential building known as Hotel Sky.
You may have noticed the building outlined in red, with a prominent vertical structure in place during the day.
The object is a 30-metre thrill ride that takes you up on a chair lift, giving you a bird’s eye view of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
The 535-room hotel has Artificially Intelligent robot staff and a restaurant on the 26th floor.
Rooms start at R795 with breakfast included.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Paul Kelley, the owner of Hotel Sky.
More than 50% of the South African population has never even seen or been to Cape Town. We brought this to market at a price that is affordable.Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky
These robots are concierges… they can even deliver room service. They don’t replace people…Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky
We’ve introduced an exquisite restaurant on the top of the building with 360-degree views… it has the most beautiful, beautiful setting!Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky
On the 28th floor, we have what we call the Sky-High Ride, one of only three in the world… It extends 35-metres above the building. You jump in... and you get dropped… It’s open to guests and the public… Ride before you dine [to a nervous Moloto] …Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky
You may have been wondering what that tall structure is on our rooftop...— Hotel Sky (@HotelSkySA) April 13, 2021
Well, are you ready to touch the Sky? The countdown has begun for the launch of our #SkyHighRide on the 28th floor of Hotel Sky #CapeTown! Keep an eye out for more info soon ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ar2JJjG1Sp
We’re asking the public what we should call this ride. Is ‘Sky High’ the right name?Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky
This project created 200 jobs in Cape Town, with an investment of over R1 billion into the economy…Paul Kelley, owner - Hotel Sky
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.hotelsky.co.za/gallery/gallery-cape-town/
