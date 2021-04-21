Robben Island decay: 'You are tampering with the legacy of Nelson Mandela
The Ex-Political Prisoner Association of South Africa (EPPA) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene at Robben Island Museum.
This is due to allegations of mismanagement and fraud at the Robben Island Museum for 11 years, which it says have not been addressed.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has also called on the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to make public the RIM report and take action.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EPPA deputy secretary, Mpho Masemola, on the organisations' plea to President Ramaphosa to intervene.
The management is based on neglect and the decaying structures of Robben Island.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
Remember, those decaying structures are our heritage, and once you tamper with the heritage, it means you are tampering with the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the legacy of Sisulu, and all political prisoners.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
The people that have been placed to look after those assets have let us down.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
The structures were meant to be properly maintained, he says.
The quarry is in disarray. One boat is laying there at Jetty 1 rusting and decaying with grass growing out of it. As political prisoners, we view this very seriously.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
You cannot destroy such history. You are deleting our heritage.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
He says visitors to the island and former political prisoners have raised complaints.
In the past 10 years, we tried, by all means, to raise these issues with the Arts Department...and all these ministers do not care about Robben Island.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
He says EPPA has written to Minister Mthethwa and has not even received a written response.
EPPA has sent communications to the parliamentary portfolio committee on arts and culture but to no avail, he adds.
That is why we are calling for the head of the portfolio committee to be fired.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
He says neither the minister of the portfolio committee has done any oversight visits to the island.
President Ramaphosa is the last line of defence....He seems to be forgetting Robben island which is a symbol of liberation.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
We are calling on him [Ramaphosa] to come to Robben Island, to revive the spirit of Nelson Mandela, for him to do the oversight.Mpho Masemola, Deputy Secretary - EPPA
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : EWN
More from Politics
Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench
Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Western Cape interviews.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes
Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home Affairs Dept.Read More
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert
Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan.Read More
Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty
DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of dignity.Read More
Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain
Andy Davies says cooking with open fires in the Table Mountain National Park is the cause of many fires on the mountain.Read More
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out
The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.Read More
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting
He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report.Read More
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery
The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.Read More