South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine injury fund to protect manufacturers from claims





South African government is currently finalising its Covid-19 vaccine no-fault compensation scheme, which is currently open for public comment.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says the purpose of the scheme is to provide quick and easy access to compensation for anyone who suffers vaccine injury after receiving a Covid-19 shot.

Dlamini Zuma says the scheme is an essential part of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

South Africa has secured enough vaccine doses to vaccinate 46 million people against Covid-19.

However, the vaccine agreements signed by the government come with some conditions.

Bhekisisa health journalist Abdool Karim explains that, for the most part, vaccine manufacturers cannot be held liable for vaccine complications in an effort to dodge any potential lawsuits.

The vaccine compensation fund will offer vaccine manufacturers immunity against legal claims.

"It seems to be a standard clause that manufacturers are not going to take on the responsibility for these injuries", Karim tells CapeTalk.

In the case of any severe side-effects caused by the jabs, South Africa's government has to accept responsibility.

If someone is harmed as a result of their vaccination, they can submit a claim to this compensation scheme which will then pay them for the injury sustained.

Each claim will be assessed by a panel of experts that will determine if the injury was caused by the vaccine itself.

Karim has co-authored an article on the Bhekisisa website detailing insightful information about the fund.

Typically, if there is an injury that is caused or a severe side-effect that results from the use of a medication or a medical device, normally what happens is that the manufacturer takes responsibility for that injury and they become liable. Abdool Karim, Senior health journalist - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

However, in the case of Covid-19 vaccines, one of the conditions within the agreements to securing them is that you can't hold manufacturers liable for any severe side-effects or injuries that may occur. Abdool Karim, Senior health journalist - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

What the South African government has done is that they've created this compensation fund, through which people can apply if they happen to encounter some kind of severe side-effect or injury. They can be compensated for that through the fund. Abdool Karim, Senior health journalist - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

It does remove the liability from the manufacturer but it also provides an alternative [instead of] someone having to use the legal system and file a claim through a court, which could potentially prolong the process but it doesn't eliminate that course of action. Abdool Karim, Senior health journalist - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

