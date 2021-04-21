[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia
A lawsuit has been filed against a Colorado police department over claims their officers used excessive force during the arrest of a 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. She had allegedly shoplifted about $13 of goods from a Walmart and was walking along the side of the road when the police stopped her.
Her confusion is apparent as she repeatedly cries. I'm going home.'
But the police officer aggressivley manhandled her and in the process, dislocating her shoulder, fracturing her humerus, and spraining her wrist.
Karen Garner is 73 years old and suffers from dementia and sensory aphasia, which impairs her ability to verbally communicate and understand others’ communications. She is five feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.The Life & Liberty Law Office
WARNING: Please note these visuals are disturbing and not suitable for sensitive viewers.
TW Elder Abuse— Qasim Rashid, Esq. قاسم رشید (@QasimRashid) April 17, 2021
This is rage inducing.
Officer Austin Hopp tackles a 73-year-old grandma of 9 who suffers from dementia, breaks her arm, & dislocates her shoulder.😳
Why? On suspicion of shoplifting $13.88 in items from Walmart. $13.88!🤬
Barbaric.pic.twitter.com/1qdzbPoDwf
Watch the full police bodycam video below: (please note these visuals are disturbing and not suitable for sensitive viewers)
Source : The Life & Liberty Law Office YouTube
