[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - SA doctor invents first vertical takeoff executive jet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr REza Mia
Today at 13:36
UCT Botany - update on fire losses
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tim Hoffman
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Rodger Foster
Today at 15:10
Jim Steinman, 'Bat Out of Hell' Songwriter, Dies at 73
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 15:20
CEO of SANPARKS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fundisile Mketeni - CEO of SANPARKS
Today at 15:40
Book Interview: Nadia Owusu's Aftershocks,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadia Owusu - Author
Today at 15:50
The collapse of the super league
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Today at 16:05
What broke South African rail?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - former deputy editor of the Financial Mail.
Today at 16:20
Coco Velten in France - abandoned building that is now a new ecosystem, housing the homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Exploring McCain cookbook creator, a first of its kind in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Saffarian - freelance food stylist, food & lifestyle writer, and content creator"
Today at 17:05
Western Cape JSC hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24 reporter
Today at 17:20
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:45
Guantánamo Diary: Detained at Guantánamo Bay detention camp without charge for 14 years.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mohamedou OuldSlahi
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
These areas of Table Mountain National Park remain closed until further notice SANParks states there are too many hazards including potential tree falls and urges all hikers to adhere to these restrictions. 21 April 2021 12:01 PM
South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine injury fund to protect manufacturers from claims Citizens will be able to claim from the fund if they experience complications as a result of a Covid-19 jab acquired by the SA gov... 21 April 2021 10:48 AM
Help Littlewood Primary in Mitchells Plain open its beautiful new school hall Principal Vries explains fundraising was severely constrained due to Covid. The hall will benefit both the school and the communit... 21 April 2021 7:49 AM
View all Local
Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Wester... 21 April 2021 12:53 PM
Robben Island decay: 'You are tampering with the legacy of Nelson Mandela Ex-Political Prisoner Association of South Africa's Mpho Masemola says claims of mismanagement on the island must be probed. 21 April 2021 9:11 AM
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs' The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City. 21 April 2021 10:10 AM
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley. 21 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Business
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia

21 April 2021 10:12 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dementia
elder abuse
Police abuse

A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman.

A lawsuit has been filed against a Colorado police department over claims their officers used excessive force during the arrest of a 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. She had allegedly shoplifted about $13 of goods from a Walmart and was walking along the side of the road when the police stopped her.

Her confusion is apparent as she repeatedly cries. I'm going home.'

But the police officer aggressivley manhandled her and in the process, dislocating her shoulder, fracturing her humerus, and spraining her wrist.

Karen Garner is 73 years old and suffers from dementia and sensory aphasia, which impairs her ability to verbally communicate and understand others’ communications. She is five feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

The Life & Liberty Law Office

WARNING: Please note these visuals are disturbing and not suitable for sensitive viewers.

Watch the full police bodycam video below: (please note these visuals are disturbing and not suitable for sensitive viewers)

For this and other trending stories listen to barbs Wire on Today with Kieno Kammies in the audio below:




21 April 2021 10:12 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dementia
elder abuse
Police abuse

More from World

Find the next Bitcoin with Revix

20 April 2021 9:10 AM

The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004

18 April 2021 11:50 AM

New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

18 April 2021 10:52 AM

The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting

16 April 2021 11:01 AM

He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix

16 April 2021 8:00 AM

Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82

14 April 2021 7:05 PM

What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award

14 April 2021 1:04 PM

South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021

14 April 2021 11:08 AM

The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd's murder

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

Business Lifestyle

Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

Business

EWN Highlights

Analysis of Eskom suspension letters show Suzanne Daniels as creator, Zondo told

21 April 2021 12:27 PM

UCT students staying in residences able to return from Thursday

21 April 2021 11:46 AM

Urgent council meeting called to elect new Setsoto mayor after incumbent booted

21 April 2021 10:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA