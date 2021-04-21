Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'





Amazon Africa is building its headquarters in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town has approved the R4 billion River Club mixed-use development.

There will be almost 60 000 square metres of office space with Amazon as the anchor tenant.

The new development will also feature shops, a 200-room hotel, a gym, restaurants, and conference facilities.

The developers will employ 5239 people in the construction phase while the project is expected to create 19 000 indirect jobs.

© moovstock/123rf.com

RELATED: Amazon to build large power station in N Cape – will distribute on Eskom’s grid

Africa Melane interviewed Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management at the City of Cape Town.

Amazon already services North America, the UK, and Germany from Cape Town… We expect lots of additional jobs… Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town

It positions Cape Town as a destination of choice for IT advancement… It will attract other tech companies to Cape Town, the tech capital of Africa. We employ more than 40 000 people in the IT sector… Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town

It’s a perfect opportunity to broaden the Cape Town brand… It makes sense for Amazon to choose Cape Town… With Amazon headquarters, we can expect many thousands of new jobs for Capetonians… Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town

RELATED: Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town

Listen to the interview in the audio below.