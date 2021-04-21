Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench
Judge President John Hlophe will partake in the interview process for candidates vying for a position at the Western Cape Division of the High Court.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced that Hlophe would proceed to interview potential Western Cape judges this Friday, despite the gross misconduct finding against him.
RELATED: JSC must recommend suspension of Judge Hlophe - Freedom Under Law
Advocate Solomons, who's the convenor of the South Africa First Forum, says he perturbed by the JSC's position.
He says it's highly problematic that Hlophe will continue to play a role in making judicial appointments despite the cloud hanging over him.
Earlier this month, the JSC announced that the Judicial Conduct Tribunal unanimously found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for attempting to influence two ConCourt judges back in 2008.
RELATED: John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges
Solomons says that President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola cannot afford to stay silent on the matter any longer.
This is really the pits that the JSC is allowing the judge president to... proceed with the interviews.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
I am, and many others, concerned at the JSC's position in respect of how they want to handle this matter.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
It is highly problematic that the President is totally quiet, the Minister of Justice is quiet, the Chief Justice is quiet and the JSC allows this person with such a huge cloud over his head to go and partake in the interviews for judges to join the High Court.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
The JSC found this man guilty of misconduct, the highest judicial official in the Western Cape.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
There must be consequences around the finding against him.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
I'm very concerned about our judiciary.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : www.judiciary.org.za
