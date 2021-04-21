Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone
Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, according to MyBroadband.
Its “Home Connecta Flexi” package ranges in cost from R59 for 10GB (5GB + 5GB) to R899 for 1TB of anytime data.
Unused data can be carried over for two months.
Cell C’s “All-in-One” tariff plan enables voice calling and competitive rates for its 30-day prepaid data bundles.
A 600 MB bundle costs R35, 2GB costs R95 while 5GB will set you back R195.
RELATED: Cheapest prepaid data – Vodacom vs MTN vs Telkom vs Cell C (MyBroadband)
Kieno Kammies interviewed Jan Vermeulen (editor-at-large at MyBroadband) and Simo Mkhize, Cell C’s Chief Commercial Officer.
He also took a call from a satisfied Cell C customer in Franschhoek.
Cell C saw it’s impossible to catch up to Vodacom and MTN… They’re getting rid of their towers and, instead, they run on those of Vodacom and MTN…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Cell C is providing 10 gigs of free data for 3000 students…Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C
I use Cell C because of its very good deals… the cheapest I could find… 'Use-it-or-use' is robbery! … The fact that it's six months… and it’s not a use-it-or-lose-it, a covert way of stealing money.Bill, CapeTalk listener - Franschhoek
You don’t have to commit to a contract…Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C
For more context and detail, listen to the discussion in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93362164_hands-circle-using-phones-on-table-top-view-multiracial-people-holding-mobile-devices-sitting-around.html?vti=nlw32woj6l8ymqro3h-1-1
More from MyMoney Online
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'
"You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!"Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.Read More
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!
This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.Read More
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever
How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now
"The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!"Read More