Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone





Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, according to MyBroadband.

Its “Home Connecta Flexi” package ranges in cost from R59 for 10GB (5GB + 5GB) to R899 for 1TB of anytime data.

Unused data can be carried over for two months.

© Livio Monti/123rf

Cell C’s “All-in-One” tariff plan enables voice calling and competitive rates for its 30-day prepaid data bundles.

A 600 MB bundle costs R35, 2GB costs R95 while 5GB will set you back R195.

RELATED: Cheapest prepaid data – Vodacom vs MTN vs Telkom vs Cell C (MyBroadband)

Kieno Kammies interviewed Jan Vermeulen (editor-at-large at MyBroadband) and Simo Mkhize, Cell C’s Chief Commercial Officer.

He also took a call from a satisfied Cell C customer in Franschhoek.

Cell C saw it’s impossible to catch up to Vodacom and MTN… They’re getting rid of their towers and, instead, they run on those of Vodacom and MTN… Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Cell C is providing 10 gigs of free data for 3000 students… Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C

I use Cell C because of its very good deals… the cheapest I could find… 'Use-it-or-use' is robbery! … The fact that it's six months… and it’s not a use-it-or-lose-it, a covert way of stealing money. Bill, CapeTalk listener - Franschhoek

You don’t have to commit to a contract… Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C

For more context and detail, listen to the discussion in the audio below.