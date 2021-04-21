These areas of Table Mountain National Park remain closed until further notice
Please be advised that Newlands Forest, Rhodes Memorial Area, Deer Park, Devil's Peak, and City Bowl in the Northern Section of Table Mountain National Park remain closed in the interest of the safety of the public and also due to the sensitivity of the areas post-fire. There are too many hazards including potential tree falls. We will post once these parts reopen.
We kindly urge all Hiking Cape Town members to adhere to this, for your safety and the safety of emergency workers.SANParks - Table Mountain National Park
