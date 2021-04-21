Kieno Kammies hangs up radio headphones at CapeTalk





CapeTalk567AM, part of Primedia Broadcasting's portfolio of radio stations, announced on Wednesday that the station would be bidding farewell to Kieno Kammies, a veteran radio personality.

Kieno currently hosts Today with Kieno Kammies from 09:00 –12:00 Monday to Friday.

Kieno joined 702 in 2010, moving across to CapeTalk three years later. During his tenure, he has contributed to meaningful conversations that shape society and inform our understanding of our mutual accountability as South Africans.

Kieno has been a valuable member of the CapeTalk team. He has never backed away from an issue he felt needed airing and has courted controversy during many high-profile interviews. There are many notable on-air moments he will be remembered for. Famously holding insurance giants to account, listener drives to support their neighbours in need, and sleeping on Cape Town's streets to highlight the plight of homelessness in the city are just a few. We know that his next chapter will be an exciting one, and we wish him well Tessa van Staden, Station Manager - CapeTalk

After being in the media industry for close to 30 years, I have decided to take on a new role as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for a tech firm based in the UK and Cape Town. I will also be developing a platform focussing on innovation and disruption. Media has been good to me, but it's time to move on, especially with opportunities that a post-Covid environment and technological innovation offers me Kieno Kammies

Lester Kiewit will take over the weekday 09:00 –12:00 slot, airing as The Morning Review. Kiewit, an experienced journalist, began his journey with Primedia Broadcasting over a decade ago before moving to television. Since returning toCapeTalk, he has hosted several shows, including an evening talk programme and, most recently, the fast-paced Midday Report.

The show will get Cape Town talking about the news stories shaping the city, as well as providing high-profile interviews that are intertwined with the on-the-ground voices of everyday people who call the Mother City home. The show will be challenging, conversational, thought-provoking, and fun, while also having the tough conversations we asSouth Africans need to have. Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

Listeners are invited to tune into Kieno's farewell show, to be aired on 30 April, 09:00 –12:00, to bid the popular radio personality a fond goodbye. Mandy Weiner, no stranger to CapeTalk, previously featured on-air as a senior EWN and investigative reporter will host The Midday Report, which airs Monday to Friday at 12:00 –13:00 simulcast on 702 and CapeTalk.