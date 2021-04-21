ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting
South African expat Lindani Myeni was allegedly shot dead by local police in Hawaii last week when they responded to a reported house burglary.
In a statement, the ANC has condemned the fatal shooting of the 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player.
The party has called on American law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to Myeni's death so that those responsible can face the full wrath of the law.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) must do everything in its power to get a full report from US authorities.
RELATED: 'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out
@MYANC condemns in the strongest possible terms the fatal shooting of 29-year old #LindaniMyeni by the police in the United States. Mr Myeni was a South African citizen living in the United States. #JusticeForLindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/E7zMteA5dC— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 21, 2021
Mabe says the ANC has requested that Dirco help repatriate Myeni's body. The department has not yet confirmed whether this will be done.
Myeni's family has started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds towards the legal fees involved in investigating his death and to bring his body back to South Africa for burial.
At the same time, the US Mission in South Africa says it is carefully following the investigation into the tragic incident.
We did reach out to Dirco. We appealed to them that they must use every diplomatic platform available to make sure that they get a full report from American authorities.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
We are hopeful that given the kind of cooperation that we have seen - especially since the Biden administration came into power - that it is possible that we could be able to get those answers much faster so that they also assist the family to find some closure.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
We did appeal to them as well to give the family whatever support is necessary during their time of grief.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158845408962905&set=ecnf.642332904
More from World
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia
A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman.Read More
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix
The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.Read More
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004
New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald.Read More
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out
The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.Read More
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting
He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report.Read More
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix
Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some of the risks.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award
South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary.Read More
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021
The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More