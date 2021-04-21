ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting





South African expat Lindani Myeni was allegedly shot dead by local police in Hawaii last week when they responded to a reported house burglary.

In a statement, the ANC has condemned the fatal shooting of the 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player.

The party has called on American law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to Myeni's death so that those responsible can face the full wrath of the law.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) must do everything in its power to get a full report from US authorities.

RELATED: 'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

@MYANC condemns in the strongest possible terms the fatal shooting of 29-year old #LindaniMyeni by the police in the United States. Mr Myeni was a South African citizen living in the United States. #JusticeForLindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/E7zMteA5dC — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 21, 2021

Mabe says the ANC has requested that Dirco help repatriate Myeni's body. The department has not yet confirmed whether this will be done.

Myeni's family has started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds towards the legal fees involved in investigating his death and to bring his body back to South Africa for burial.

At the same time, the US Mission in South Africa says it is carefully following the investigation into the tragic incident.

We did reach out to Dirco. We appealed to them that they must use every diplomatic platform available to make sure that they get a full report from American authorities. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

We are hopeful that given the kind of cooperation that we have seen - especially since the Biden administration came into power - that it is possible that we could be able to get those answers much faster so that they also assist the family to find some closure. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

We did appeal to them as well to give the family whatever support is necessary during their time of grief. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: