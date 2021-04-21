Precious historical 19th century San archive saved in UCT library fire





Lester Kiewit talks to Director at Centre for Curating the Archive Pippa Skotnes about the news that the precious Bleek and Lloyd Collection has been saved in the terrible fire that raged through UCT's Jagger Reading Room Special Collections.

Much of the collection that was in the basement behind the fire doors have been saved. There is some water issue but this collection, in particular, is a United Nations Memories of the World's cite collection. Pippa Skotnes, Director at Centre for Curating the Archive Pippa Skotnes

The collection has about 60,000 pages of documents that record the ideas, the thoughts, the words in the very mouths of a group of /Xam and Khom individuals who were interviewed in Cape Town in the 1870s. It is a record of the intellectual lives of San people about whom we might know almost nothing without this collection. Pippa Skotnes, Director at Centre for Curating the Archive Pippa Skotnes

The fact that it has been saved is just a remarkable, wonderful ray of light in this devastating fire. Pippa Skotnes, Director at Centre for Curating the Archive Pippa Skotnes

She says the building remains structurally unsound. so at this stage, there is limited access to those collections.

I know that the library staff has swung into action and the plan is to move the material out of the damp conditions of those basements and it is only then really that a proper assessment can be done. Pippa Skotnes, Director - Centre for Curating the Archive

Listen to the interview with Pippa Skotnes in the audio clip below:

Prof Ciraj Rassool of UWC's Mayibiye Collection provides some insights into the importance of safeguarding archival material in the audio below: