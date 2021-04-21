80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme
More than 2500 civilians have been killed in Cabo Delgado - the northernmost province of Mozambique – since the start of 2020, according to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).
Almost 700 000 people are now displaced.
The mass exodus of people fleeing the violence is “gravely impacting food security”; a million people face “severe hunger”.
READ: Unicef and WFP assess malnutrition in Cabo Delgado
“When the food runs out,” says one displaced person, “tempers get frayed. Everyone blames each other and the children cry.”
“We’re not in control of our lives, we’re completely dependent on outside help,” says another.
“We cannot work or farm, so if the help stops, we will die.”
Click here to learn more about the World Food Programme’s (WFP) work in Mozambique.
According to the WFP:
-
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet
-
42.3% of children under 5 are stunted due to severe malnutrition
Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about this and other stories from the Continent.
Listen to the interview in the audio below
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/mozambique_military.html?oriSearch=mozambique+palma&sti=m4252kld82hu7zlev1|&mediapopup=150275348
