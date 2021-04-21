Report on Rhodes Memorial fire will be concluded in two weeks - SANParks CEO
It's estimated that the report into the fire will be finalised in the next two weeks, according to a statement by the City of Cape Town.
The City and SANParks met on Wednesday morning and had a preliminary discussion on the devastating fire that started on Tuesday and continued until Tuesday.
While the fire is largely contained, th City says fire crews remain vigilant for any flare ups.
The City's Fire Services will support SANParks in concluding its investigation into the fire.
We will meet with the City again and host a joint media briefing once our investigative report is concluded in two weeks.Fundisile Mketeni, CEO - SANParks
The City's JP Smith says it's important to establish the cause of the fire, and to identify any other factors that may have played a role.
The City will work closely with SANParks as well as the SAPS in this regard. As with any big incident of this nature, there are many questions, and a lot of speculation, and we ask the public to allow the investigation to run its course.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
In a statement, Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says city officials plan to work closely with SANParks to find ways to strengthen their response to these types of fires in the future.
Source : Photo: Charl Steenkamp NCC Environmental Services
