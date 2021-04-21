UCT Plant Conservation Unit gutted in fire but 350,000 unique specimens survived
As firefighters continue to monitor the mountain for flare-ups, the work of assessing the damage at UCT is now underway.
Significant cultural and academic losses at the Jagger Library and its African Studies collections but thankfully those in the basement appear to have survived, albeit with some water damage.
RELATED: Precious historical 19th century San archive saved in UCT library fire
However, another department severely impacted the fire is the Botany Department, says Pippa.
The fire ravaged the top level of the HW Pearson building which housed the university’s Plant Conservation Unit which was completely destroyed in the blaze, along with a number of irreplaceable photographic collections.
Pippa speaks to Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit to find out more.
A lot of our focus is on the winter rainfall region, the succulent Karoo, and the Karoo, as well as long as long-term vegetation, environmental, and climate change.Prof Tim Hoffman, Director - Plant Conservation Unit
We try and understand how has South Africa changed over the last several thousand years so that we can say something about where we are going in terms of the future.Prof Tim Hoffman, Director - Plant Conservation Unit
Many research students have lost all their work, he says.
The palaeoecological lab survived serious damage from the fire, although the condition of the facility is still being assessed, he says.
Thank goodness the bolus collection of over 350,000 unique specimens, 30% of which are the original species collected, did not burn.Prof Tim Hoffman, Director - Plant Conservation Unit
Listen to the interview below:
Source : @CityofCT/Twitter
More from Local
Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville
Bellville’s Civic Centre clock hasn’t worked in decades. The #StartTheClock crowd-funding campaign is raising money to refurbish the clock tower.Read More
Report on Rhodes Memorial fire will be concluded in two weeks - SANParks CEO
SANParks has appointed an independent forensic investigator to help identify the cause of the fire that broke out at Rhodes Memorial.Read More
Precious historical 19th century San archive saved in UCT library fire
Director at Centre for Curating the Archive Pippa Skotnes talks about the importance of the Bleek and Lloyd Collection.Read More
These areas of Table Mountain National Park remain closed until further notice
SANParks states there are too many hazards including potential tree falls and urges all hikers to adhere to these restrictions.Read More
South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine injury fund to protect manufacturers from claims
Citizens will be able to claim from the fund if they experience complications as a result of a Covid-19 jab acquired by the SA government.Read More
Help Littlewood Primary in Mitchells Plain open its beautiful new school hall
Principal Vries explains fundraising was severely constrained due to Covid. The hall will benefit both the school and the community.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime
"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires'
John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape.Read More
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll
UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programmeRead More