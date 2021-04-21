Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away
A year ago, you could literally not give oil away for free.
On 20 April, the US crude oil price plummeted to minus $40.32.
A market share war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, a once in a century pandemic, and record-high US oil inventories conspired to bring about the most bizarre event in energy markets ever.
Almost equally stunning is the oil’s rapid rise from those levels – it is now hovering around $65 a barrel – boosted by Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and optimism about demand.
The United States – the world’s biggest economy and largest oil consumer – has vaccinated more than half its adult population against Covid-19.
Goldman Sachs expects oil to rise to more than $80 in the coming months while its rival, Morgan Stanley, expects it around $70 in the third quarter of 2021.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64192124_3d-rendering-black-barrel-with-business-graph.html
More from Business
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone
Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More
Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'
The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City.Read More
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride
Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley.Read More
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels
Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.Read More
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'
Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months
Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy.Read More
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide
Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.Read More
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships
"We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks.Read More