Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away





A year ago, you could literally not give oil away for free.

On 20 April, the US crude oil price plummeted to minus $40.32.

The oil price has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, exactly a year on from its historic plunge. © phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

A market share war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, a once in a century pandemic, and record-high US oil inventories conspired to bring about the most bizarre event in energy markets ever.

Almost equally stunning is the oil’s rapid rise from those levels – it is now hovering around $65 a barrel – boosted by Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and optimism about demand.

The United States – the world’s biggest economy and largest oil consumer – has vaccinated more than half its adult population against Covid-19.

Goldman Sachs expects oil to rise to more than $80 in the coming months while its rival, Morgan Stanley, expects it around $70 in the third quarter of 2021.