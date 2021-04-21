Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville





The Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) is leading a campaign to refurbish the Bellville clock tower.

According to the organisation, it will cost R150,000 to get the clock tower at the Bellville Civic Centre working again.

The GTP is asking for the public to donate towards the campaign, which will also see the four clock faces replaces and new lighting installed to enhance the tower at night.

The crowdfunding campaign, which was created on Thundafund, has raised R38,800 as of Wednesday 21 April 2021.

Members of the public have until 8 May 2021 to donate to the cause which will only be funded if at least R75,000 is pledged.

The City of Cape Town says it supports the #StartTheClock crowdfunding campaign.

The clock tower, which was built in 1957, is an important memento of Bellville’s architectural history.

The upgrades to the tower form part of the efforts to revitalise the Bellville CBD.

Bellville’s international music legends Fokofpolisiekar, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Francois van Coke, Loki Rothman and Hiram Koopman, and local designer Rich Boy Clothing, have all thrown their weight behind this crowdfunding campaign that was launched last month.

