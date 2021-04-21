Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville Bellville’s Civic Centre clock hasn’t worked in decades. The #StartTheClock crowd-funding campaign is raising money to refurbish t... 21 April 2021 4:23 PM
UCT Plant Conservation Unit gutted in fire but 350,000 unique specimens survived Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit describes the enormous loss. 21 April 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
NWU Business School to create index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May. 21 April 2021 6:48 PM
Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Wester... 21 April 2021 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation. 21 April 2021 6:56 PM
Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs. 21 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Business
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley. 21 April 2021 9:03 AM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers

21 April 2021 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Farming
Rooibos
Rooibos tea
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Cederberg
Martin Bergh
tea
Rooibos Ltd
Rooibos prices
price manipulation
Rooibos harvest
rooibos surplus

There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.

The Western Cape's rooibos farmers are bracing for the impact of an expected surplus of supply this year - the third year in a row.

Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd, explains the cyclical challenges the industry faces.

The company is the largest processor of rooibos in South Africa.

A worker harvests rooibos from a plantation in the Cederberg district outside Clanwilliam. Picture: EWN

How do you get an oversupply of rooibos exactly? Bruce Whitfield asks on The Money Show.

That's simple - anything that has a price that's too high for a while will induce an oversupply of the commodity.

Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

Rooibos is grown in one small spot in the world... it's a dry-land plant... so it's production is going to be cyclical by nature.

Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

If you go through a dry spell your production goes down and prices go up. Rising prices induce more planting... Then you get some rain... production is stimulated and you end up with over-production and prices come down!

Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

Does the industry then not need to grow its markets?

You can only do this if you have supply, Bergh points out.

The stats are 70 years old. In the 70 years the demand or consumption of rooibos has grown... Production has gone up and down in that time but in the last few years consumption has actually stagnated.

Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

A lack of supply together with high prices stagnated consumption. Now prices come down; there will be oversupply again and the consumption of rooibos will slowly go up again.

Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

When it comes to agricultural products, surpluses normally solve themselves as the product decays, he says.

Think of fresh produce like tomatoes, which will eventually start to rot.

But rooibos is different.

Even black tea and coffee don't last - they go off. Rooibos has an indefinite shelf life if it's stored well.

Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

You should look at the average rooibos price through a full cycle. Whether it's the farmer or the processors or the branders, if you buy or store when prices are low you can keep that tea until prices are high.

Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

Listen to Bergh's explanation in the audio below:




21 April 2021 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Farming
Rooibos
Rooibos tea
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Cederberg
Martin Bergh
tea
Rooibos Ltd
Rooibos prices
price manipulation
Rooibos harvest
rooibos surplus

More from Business

NWU Business School to create index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores

21 April 2021 6:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away

21 April 2021 3:18 PM

On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone

21 April 2021 12:24 PM

Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

21 April 2021 10:10 AM

The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

21 April 2021 9:03 AM

Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels

20 April 2021 9:02 PM

Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'

20 April 2021 8:14 PM

Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville

21 April 2021 4:23 PM

Bellville’s Civic Centre clock hasn’t worked in decades. The #StartTheClock crowd-funding campaign is raising money to refurbish the clock tower.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT Plant Conservation Unit gutted in fire but 350,000 unique specimens survived

21 April 2021 3:36 PM

Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit describes the enormous loss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Report on Rhodes Memorial fire will be concluded in two weeks - SANParks CEO

21 April 2021 2:44 PM

SANParks has appointed an independent forensic investigator to help identify the cause of the fire that broke out at Rhodes Memorial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Precious historical 19th century San archive saved in UCT library fire

21 April 2021 1:30 PM

Director at Centre for Curating the Archive Pippa Skotnes talks about the importance of the Bleek and Lloyd Collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These areas of Table Mountain National Park remain closed until further notice

21 April 2021 12:01 PM

SANParks states there are too many hazards including potential tree falls and urges all hikers to adhere to these restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine injury fund to protect manufacturers from claims

21 April 2021 10:48 AM

Citizens will be able to claim from the fund if they experience complications as a result of a Covid-19 jab acquired by the SA government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Littlewood Primary in Mitchells Plain open its beautiful new school hall

21 April 2021 7:49 AM

Principal Vries explains fundraising was severely constrained due to Covid. The hall will benefit both the school and the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime

20 April 2021 5:24 PM

"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires'

20 April 2021 4:07 PM

John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kieno Kammies hangs up radio headphones at CapeTalk

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

Business Lifestyle

Precious historical 19th century San archive saved in UCT library fire

Local

EWN Highlights

Suspect (17) arrested in connection with Lonwabo Jack’s murder

21 April 2021 8:29 PM

Biden seeks to rally world on climate as summit momentum builds

21 April 2021 6:26 PM

Gunmen kill university staffer, kidnap students in north Nigeria

21 April 2021 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA