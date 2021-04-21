We're doing our best to manage alien vegetation on Table Mountain - SANParks CEO





However, Fundisile Mketeni says some of the mountain's stakeholders often object to having some of the vegetation controlled.

We find ourselves in this very tricky space and we are doing our best to manage alien vegetation but we still find that in some cases some of our stakeholders don't make that easy for us. Fundisile Mketeni, CEO - SANParks

It's an interesting area where we have what we know to be alien plants on Table Mountain National Park, such as some of the pine trees, for instance, the stone pine, that some of the stakeholders consider to be part of this heritage landscape. Fundisile Mketeni, CEO - SANParks

SANParks has appointed an independent forensic investigator to help identify the cause of the fire that broke out at Rhodes Memorial.

It's estimated that the report into the fire will be finalised in the next two weeks.

SANParks estimates that more than 500 hectares of wildland has been destroyed in Cape Town in the fire that sparked on Table Mountain.

What we want to highlight is that... SANParks does its best with the resources that are available at its disposal to manage alien vegetation in the national park. Fundisile Mketeni, CEO - SANParks

We have a fire management programme and we are part of the Cape Peninsula Fire Protection Association and we collaborate with a number of stakeholders in identifying fire risk as well as managing fire risk. Fundisile Mketeni, CEO - SANParks

Anywhere where there is alien vegetation there is always a fire risk. Fundisile Mketeni, CEO - SANParks

