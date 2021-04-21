Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins
According to reports, Mabuza Attorneys submitted its notice of withdrawal to the Pietermaritzburg High Court indicating they were dropping Zuma.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the withdrawal is likely to cause delays in the trial which is due to start on Monday 17 May 2021.
Zuma and French arms company Thales are facing charges of corruption, racketeering, and fraud linked to the multi-billion arms deal in the 1990s.
Attorney Eric Mabuza has declined to provide reasons for the split from the former president's case, Maughan explains.
The withdrawal comes a week after Zuma lost the Supreme Court Appeals (SCA) challenge in an attempt to have the state paying for his legal bills.
"I've seen this story play out before. It happened with Michael Hulley. It happened with Daniel Mantsha and it's now happening with Eric Mabuza", Maughan tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
They filed a notice of withdrawal at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The timing is questionable because it's a few weeks to go before the trial starts and this will inevitably require some form of postponement with the case.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
I do know for a fact that the notice of withdrawal for Mabuza Attorneys was sent to both the NPA and the council for Thales, which is the french arms company that is standing alongside Jacob Zuma in the dock.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The NPA is saying that we need to confirm the contents of the letter sent to it with Jacob Zuma's former lawyers who of course are extremely reticent about commenting at this point.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The court document exists. I have seen it and I have it in my possession.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
I do understand that there was some ethical concern raised in correspondence between Zuma's lawyers and the former president last week, but as yet no one is articulating exactly what that ethical concern may have been.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Politics
NWU Business School to create index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More
Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench
Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Western Cape interviews.Read More
Robben Island decay: 'You are tampering with the legacy of Nelson Mandela
Ex-Political Prisoner Association of South Africa's Mpho Masemola says claims of mismanagement on the island must be probed.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes
Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home Affairs Dept.Read More
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert
Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan.Read More
Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty
DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of dignity.Read More
Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain
Andy Davies says cooking with open fires in the Table Mountain National Park is the cause of many fires on the mountain.Read More
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out
The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.Read More
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More