Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins

21 April 2021 6:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zuma
zuma corruption trial

Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May.

According to reports, Mabuza Attorneys submitted its notice of withdrawal to the Pietermaritzburg High Court indicating they were dropping Zuma.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the withdrawal is likely to cause delays in the trial which is due to start on Monday 17 May 2021.

Zuma and French arms company Thales are facing charges of corruption, racketeering, and fraud linked to the multi-billion arms deal in the 1990s.

Attorney Eric Mabuza has declined to provide reasons for the split from the former president's case, Maughan explains.

The withdrawal comes a week after Zuma lost the Supreme Court Appeals (SCA) challenge in an attempt to have the state paying for his legal bills.

"I've seen this story play out before. It happened with Michael Hulley. It happened with Daniel Mantsha and it's now happening with Eric Mabuza", Maughan tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

They filed a notice of withdrawal at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The timing is questionable because it's a few weeks to go before the trial starts and this will inevitably require some form of postponement with the case.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

I do know for a fact that the notice of withdrawal for Mabuza Attorneys was sent to both the NPA and the council for Thales, which is the french arms company that is standing alongside Jacob Zuma in the dock.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The NPA is saying that we need to confirm the contents of the letter sent to it with Jacob Zuma's former lawyers who of course are extremely reticent about commenting at this point.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The court document exists. I have seen it and I have it in my possession.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

I do understand that there was some ethical concern raised in correspondence between Zuma's lawyers and the former president last week, but as yet no one is articulating exactly what that ethical concern may have been.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




