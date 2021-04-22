Considering a side hustle? Legal dos and don'ts from your full-time employer





Have you taken on a side hustle to boost your income asks Refilwe Moloto? Perhaps your salary has not been increased as a result of the state of our economy, perhaps other members of your family have lost their jobs and you need to take on more work. Or perhaps working from home has given you the "space" and time to engage in extra work.

But have you declared this to your bosses and what exactly are the legal considerations you need to take into account?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tertius Wessels, Advocate and Legal Director of Strata-g Labour Solutions to discuss how one needs to be transparent about them with one's employers, to avoid getting in trouble with them.

It is not just only about the fact that if you are full-time employed by a current employer that you have to devote all of your time and energy towards furthering the interests of your employer, and it is not just about engaging in a side-hustle that is potentially in competition with your employer. Tertius Wessels, Advocate and Legal Director - Strata-g Labour Solutions

There are a number of other factors that one needs to consider, he says, especially where more employees are working remotely.

Their employers provide them with certain tools or equipment in order to perform their duties and responsibilities from home. And the reality is that a lot of people would start utilising their company's resources in order to further their own personal interests or advance their side hustle. Tertius Wessels, Advocate and Legal Director - Strata-g Labour Solutions

He says as long as one is a full-time employee, scheduled to work a certain amount of hours, then one is required to dedicate oneself to one's current employer for the duration of those working hours.

Obviously, a lot of companies are becoming a lot more flexible where they are no longer monitoring employees in respect of hours that they actually work, but rather on the output and their ability to deliver. Tertius Wessels, Advocate and Legal Director - Strata-g Labour Solutions

Wessels suggests having an open and honest discussion with one's employer about these other interests.

If the employer is aware of it, a lot of them are inclined to be accommodating and allowing you the time to focus on that side hustle provided that it does not interfere with your performance. Tertius Wessels, Advocate and Legal Director - Strata-g Labour Solutions

