Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next





Africa Melane talks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC about the date announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on on Wednesday for the upcoming local government elections.

From 18 months back we had been planning on the basis of the known factors - ie. that the election needed to happen between 4 August and no later than 1 November. So from that perspective, it was not a total surprise. Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC

Sheburi says setting the date creates certainty for all political contestants and support staff and teams working on the election process, as well as the media.

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has the constitutional remit to call the date, he adds.

The minister will now officially by way of Government Gazette proclaim the date of the election. From that date on which the proclamation is made, we will then start consultation with the political parties so that we derive an elction timetable. Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC

There will be general voter registration ahead of the elections to register new voters on the voters' roll as well as to afford those already registered to check and update address details, he adds.

Listen to the interview with Masego Sheburi from the IEC in the audio below: