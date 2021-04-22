Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
looking ahead to local government elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Michael Oti
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Oti
Today at 10:33
Standard Bank’s support of victims of recent fires in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirsten Greenop
Today at 10:45
The Rental economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mthokozisi "HP" Nozibele - customer care manager at Teljoy SA
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville Bellville’s Civic Centre clock hasn’t worked in decades. The #StartTheClock crowd-funding campaign is raising money to refurbish t... 21 April 2021 4:23 PM
UCT Plant Conservation Unit gutted in fire but 350,000 unique specimens survived Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit describes the enormous loss. 21 April 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC explains. 22 April 2021 7:44 AM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May. 21 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation. 21 April 2021 6:56 PM
Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs. 21 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Business
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley. 21 April 2021 9:03 AM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
View all Africa
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

22 April 2021 7:44 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
IEC
2021 local government elections

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC explains.

Africa Melane talks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC about the date announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on on Wednesday for the upcoming local government elections.

From 18 months back we had been planning on the basis of the known factors - ie. that the election needed to happen between 4 August and no later than 1 November. So from that perspective, it was not a total surprise.

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC

Sheburi says setting the date creates certainty for all political contestants and support staff and teams working on the election process, as well as the media.

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has the constitutional remit to call the date, he adds.

The minister will now officially by way of Government Gazette proclaim the date of the election. From that date on which the proclamation is made, we will then start consultation with the political parties so that we derive an elction timetable.

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC

There will be general voter registration ahead of the elections to register new voters on the voters' roll as well as to afford those already registered to check and update address details, he adds.

Listen to the interview with Masego Sheburi from the IEC in the audio below:




22 April 2021 7:44 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
IEC
2021 local government elections

More from Politics

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins

21 April 2021 6:48 PM

Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench

21 April 2021 12:53 PM

Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Western Cape interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robben Island decay: 'You are tampering with the legacy of Nelson Mandela

21 April 2021 9:11 AM

Ex-Political Prisoner Association of South Africa's Mpho Masemola says claims of mismanagement on the island must be probed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes

20 April 2021 2:11 PM

Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home Affairs Dept.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert

20 April 2021 11:14 AM

Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty

20 April 2021 10:14 AM

DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of dignity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain

20 April 2021 8:23 AM

Andy Davies says cooking with open fires in the Table Mountain National Park is the cause of many fires on the mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

18 April 2021 10:52 AM

The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

Politics

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

Business Lifestyle

Kieno Kammies hangs up radio headphones at CapeTalk

EWN Highlights

CT housing activists reject R4bn River Club development

22 April 2021 8:32 AM

Ngoye should answer for Swifambo contract, Montana tells Zondo Inquiry

22 April 2021 8:28 AM

NICD assures SA it is monitoring COVID-19 surge in NC, NW, FS

22 April 2021 7:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA