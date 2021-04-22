Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next
Africa Melane talks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC about the date announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on on Wednesday for the upcoming local government elections.
From 18 months back we had been planning on the basis of the known factors - ie. that the election needed to happen between 4 August and no later than 1 November. So from that perspective, it was not a total surprise.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC
Sheburi says setting the date creates certainty for all political contestants and support staff and teams working on the election process, as well as the media.
The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has the constitutional remit to call the date, he adds.
The minister will now officially by way of Government Gazette proclaim the date of the election. From that date on which the proclamation is made, we will then start consultation with the political parties so that we derive an elction timetable.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC
There will be general voter registration ahead of the elections to register new voters on the voters' roll as well as to afford those already registered to check and update address details, he adds.
Listen to the interview with Masego Sheburi from the IEC in the audio below:
More from Politics
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More
Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins
Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May.Read More
Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench
Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Western Cape interviews.Read More
Robben Island decay: 'You are tampering with the legacy of Nelson Mandela
Ex-Political Prisoner Association of South Africa's Mpho Masemola says claims of mismanagement on the island must be probed.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes
Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home Affairs Dept.Read More
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert
Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan.Read More
Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty
DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of dignity.Read More
Friends of Table Mountain call for fire hotline and more rangers on mountain
Andy Davies says cooking with open fires in the Table Mountain National Park is the cause of many fires on the mountain.Read More
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out
The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview.Read More