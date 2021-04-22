[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept is investigating an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water. 28 April 2021 7:35 PM
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated. 28 April 2021 4:26 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape. He's also quit his job as transport MEC in the pro... 28 April 2021 5:29 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Politics
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May "You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 28 April 2021 3:18 PM
View all Business
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021. 28 April 2021 6:15 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Medical Association
Flu
Influenza
Influenza vaccine
Vaccination
Angelique Coetzee
Flu vaccine
Africa Melane
COVID-19
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Covid-19 vaccination
vaccinating

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

Reducing the spread of flu and other respiratory diseases this autumn and winter is more important than usual, considering the still looming third wave of Covid19 infections.

Flu vaccination is especially important for those older than 60, who account for most hospitalisations and deaths from flu and Covid-19.

Over 60, and getting vaccinated against influenza. © Dmytro/123rf

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Africa Melane interviewed Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at the South African Medical Association.

She explains why people older than 60 should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19.

It’s an excellent idea! [to get a flu jab while waiting to get vaccinated against Covid-19] … Influenza is also a killer, especially for elderly people. I hate saying ‘elderly people’ are people above 60 because I’m older than 60 and I don’t feel elderly!

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

It’ takes about two to three weeks before the influenza vaccine gives you protection… Get your flu jab before May…

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

The Covid-19 vaccines take 28 days to give you protection…

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

Wait for a minimum of 14 days [after getting a flu jab before getting a Covid-19 vaccine]. We don’t expect Phase Two [vaccination of over-60s against Covid-19] to start rolling out before the middle of May – giving you ample time if you go now…

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

Last year we ran out of flu vaccines… Therefore, go now! We’re already seeing some flu coming in… It’s the right thing to do… I’ve taken the flu vaccine already…

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




22 April 2021 8:58 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Medical Association
Flu
Influenza
Influenza vaccine
Vaccination
Angelique Coetzee
Flu vaccine
Africa Melane
COVID-19
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Covid-19 vaccination
vaccinating

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

23 April 2021 2:07 PM

"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde

22 April 2021 3:36 PM

The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime

20 April 2021 5:24 PM

"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

15 April 2021 9:00 AM

"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout

14 April 2021 8:03 AM

On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USA

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited

12 April 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited

12 April 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

1 February 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE

26 April 2021 10:42 AM

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime

20 April 2021 5:24 PM

"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60

16 April 2021 2:13 PM

If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse

16 April 2021 1:09 PM

Doctors are tying patients to beds and ventilating them without sedation. Lester Kiewit interviews Meinie Nicolai (MSF Brazil).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab

9 April 2021 5:32 PM

The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your boss can discipline you for recklessly exposing yourself to Covid - lawyer

29 March 2021 8:39 AM

Hedda Schensema, Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr says they most definitely can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey

25 March 2021 1:21 PM

The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'

23 March 2021 11:25 AM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

19 March 2021 5:27 PM

Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

Business

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice

Local

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

Business Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

SA to negotiate for extra 10 million jabs of Sputnik V & Sinovac - Mkhize

28 April 2021 7:39 PM

UK sends 'oxygen factories' to India

28 April 2021 7:18 PM

Mkhwebane to mediate in NAC, artists row over COVID relief funds

28 April 2021 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA