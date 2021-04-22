'Khusela Diko is the fall guy to divert attention from others in ANC'





Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, has broken her silence on the tender saga she and former Health MEC Bandile Masuku have been embroiled in, in a 17-page statement through her lawyers.

Gauteng ANC has reportedly told Diko to step aside. The decision was reportedly accepted by the PEC at its meeting that took place over the weekend.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Political analyst Oscar van Heerden about Gauteng ANC's order to Khusela Diko to step aside.

Diko is coming out guns blazing, and I think the silence is also informed unfortunately with the loss of her husband who died during the Covid period. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

He says now that her mourning period has come to an end she has finally broken her silence.

She is saying there is a false narrative and nothing and no one has found her guilty and yet she is being marginalised and being asked to step aside. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

ANC policy does not require one to declare spousal economic interests.

The policy as it stands currently does suggest that you yourself as an employee of government, need to declare. In fact, it goes further in saying that those at senior management levels are not allowed to do business with government - but Diko is correct when she says there is nothing in the prescripts that suggests she had to say her husband is in business with government. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

He says he does not believe there is a link to the so-called RET or Radical Economic transformation faction in this case.

What I do see is an ANC that knows it has skeletons in the closet with regard to corruption and corruptive practices, especially with regards to PPE, and they need to have a fall guy. they need to divert attention away from others possibly involved in corrupt practices - and that is where both Diko and Masuku comes into the equation. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

His views on the future of the ANC?

Since leaving the ANC National Conference at Nasrec in 2017 it has been nothing but a war zone for Cyril Ramaphosa, battle after battle. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

I don't know what level of endurance the president has to see this through. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

These forces of darkness, these criminals are now playing to the emotions of the poor and marginalised claiming to be the saviours and wanting to bring in radical economic transformation. However, when they were in power, and in the driving seat, that was the furthest thing from their minds. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

What should South Africans do asks Refilwe?

I think as ordinary South Africans we must stop believing and hoping that the government will provide, that the government will solve our problems. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

While the government is an important stakeholder and needs to be held to account, South Africas need to become active citizens.

We can't just stand on the sidelines. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

Listen to the interview below: